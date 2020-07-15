The following is reprinted from July 2004.
During the past several days as the daytime temperatures climbed to the high 80s and low-to-mid 90s, I’m sure that some people longed for the brisk days of winter.
Just as some of us prefer chocolate and others like vanilla, some prefer summer and some like wintertime. And there are some people who, during the hot days of summer, say that they will be glad when cold weather arrives; but those same people, when the cold winter wind blows around them, chilling their bones and nipping their ears and noses, declare that summer is a better time.
I once heard a man say that he could put on enough clothes to keep warm, but he couldn’t take off enough clothes to keep cool. Personally, if I had to get right down to it and make a choice, I would take hot over cold. Some of the most miserable hours I ever experienced were times when I was in training in the military service and had to spend days and nights in a foxhole in winter, sometimes when the temperature was below zero, or when a cold, freezing rain soaked you to the skin.
During my military career, I spent countless days at Army posts in Georgia, Mississippi, and Oklahoma in the scorching days of summer. I could always find a clear, cool stream or river in which to cool off. I also spent countless days during winter in Army posts in Minnesota, Kansas, and other cold places, sometimes when the temperature was 40 below zero, but I never found a hot water stream or river in which I could warm up.
Right many years ago, I believe it was during the 1950s, a cold spell hit this area and lasted several days. Temperatures dipped to single digits, and many water pipes froze solid, some of them bursting open. When the temperature finally got back to normal, I remember Mr. Henry Twitty saying, “When it got back up to freezing, it sure did feel good.”
My job as a federal wildlife specialist requires me to spend a great deal of time in far out wild places, mostly swamps and wetlands. There are about 40 of us in North Carolina, and every once in a while, when we are walking on a log over a creek, crossing a beaver dam, walking on ice over a pond, lake, or frozen stream, or in many other situations over or near bodies of water, we slip or fall and end up in the water. We call it the “Nestea Plunge.” It’s not so bad in the summer or spring, but it can be quite uncomfortable and sometimes dangerous in the cold wintertime, especially if the temperature is 40 degrees or lower.
When you plunge into icy water, the first thing to do after swimming or struggling to climb out of the pond, stream, or river bank is to get out of those wet clothes. Then you wring and squeeze as much water as you can out of them. If you are extremely lucky, you can build a fire to keep warm and somewhat dry your soaked clothes. In really cold weather, your skin will almost immediately turn red, just like sunburn, and there is a burning sensation all over. Then the shivers and shakes set in.
One of my good friends is a federal wildlife specialist who lives in Robeson County. One very cold day, he was checking beaver traps on a frozen stream that ran beside a far out rural road. All of a sudden, he broke through the ice, going over his head in the frigid water underneath. He made it out onto the creek bank and hurried to his truck, which was parked beside the road. He knew he had to get out of those soaked clothes ASAP, and because he was located on a rural road with hardly any traffic, he stripped down right there on the side of the road.
However, as he stood there stark naked, wringing water from his clothes, a car came by.
