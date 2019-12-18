The following is reprinted from December 2013.
Probably the most frequently asked question we get here at the bluebird factory is, “When is the best time to put up a bluebird house?” The answer is always the same, “Today.” There is no wrong time. Right now your bluebird houses should be cleaned out, with old nests removed and free of spider webs and wasp nests. This is a critical time for bluebirds that didn’t migrate. During periods of bad weather, especially freezing rain that’s sure to come, clean bluebird houses will save the lives of countless numbers of bluebirds. And it’s a proven fact and common sense that the more bluebird houses you have, the more bluebirds you’ll have and fewer harmful insects in your garden, yard and house. In addition to providing houses for them, we should also feed them on a daily basis, preferably at the same time each day.
Ever since the 1970s when bluebirds were on the verge of becoming extinct, we at Newell Farms Wildlife Center have been on a mission to save them from extinction. At that time, the bluebirds, the bald eagle and other wildlife species were on the U.S. government’s endangered species list. Out of our efforts, the Eastern Bluebird Rescue Group was formed. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to saving not only the bluebirds, but also all cavity-nesting birds. Starting out with a small number of volunteers in a small workshop, we have grown into an organization of several hundred dedicated wildlife enthusiasts, and have outgrown three facilities, and now occupy a converted tobacco warehouse that covers approximately 2 acres. Many of our volunteers are employees of the North Carolina State Employees’ Credit Union, which has become a partner of ours and has distributed many thousands of our bluebird houses all across North Carolina.
We are known far and wide as manufacturers of the world’s best bluebird houses. To date, our corps of volunteers has built and distributed more than 205,000 bluebird houses. We had shipped them to every state except Hawaii, New Mexico and North Dakota, and to several foreign countries. We have been anxious and disappointed because we couldn’t claim those three states. A few days ago, a man came to the bluebird factory and asked if he bought a birdhouse, could we mail it to his friend in another state. We said that we sure could, and our shop foreman boxed one up and asked for the address he wanted it shipped to. The man replied, “North Dakota.” We now have only two states that we haven’t shipped to.
We have known for a long time that bluebirds need three basic things to survive and to proliferate, those things being: a place to live (habitat), the more rural the better, places to raise their young (hollows and cavities) and a stable food supply.
Man has to be responsible for the first two. What do we humans need to do? First, restore and give back some of the habitat that we have taken from them (make wildlife sanctuaries). We at Newell Farms Wildlife Center have placed all of our land, several hundred acres, in a perpetual wildlife easement program with the U.S. government, which simply means that our land will remain wild, free and undeveloped forever. It’s full of wildlife now and will remain that way through eternity. In doing so, the value of our land plummeted, but there are certain things in life that are important to us, and money ain’t one of them.
The third thing that bluebirds require, a stable food supply, will be provided by nature, but not until man has done our part. We of the Eastern Bluebird Rescue Group are doing our part, which is the second thing previously mentioned, places to raise their young (hollows and cavities).
As most people know by now, bluebirds are cavity-nesting birds. They cannot build their nests on tree limbs or in bushes or shrubs like most other songbirds, but have to have hollows to go in. Trouble is, just about all of the older trees with hollows have been cut down. What we at the Eastern Bluebird Rescue Group are doing is buying some of the lumber from those trees, turning it into birdhouses and putting them back into the environment for the birds.
Our bluebird houses make wonderful Christmas gifts, especially for people who love wildlife. One of our partners in our mission to save the bluebirds is the State Employees’ Credit Union, with almost 300 branches across North Carolina, and you don’t have to be a member to buy one.
(The Eastern Bluebird Rescue Group, as of fall 2019, has distributed 350,000-plus bluebird houses.)
—Continued next week—
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.