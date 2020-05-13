This following is reprinted from October 2015.
There are two kinds of wild animals here and everywhere else: ones that move about in the daytime, and those that den up or stay in hiding until the sun goes down, and then they come out to hunt and prowl. Many people are afraid of the dark, but there is nothing in the night that’s not there in the daytime, only at night you can’t see it, but it can see you. And when the average person hears something in the dark that scares him, his ears and his imagination usually double or triple the size of whatever the thing is.
Undoubtedly, some of the many sightings that come to us here at the wildlife center that are said to be panthers or big cats are big dogs, Black Angus calves or other domestic animals. However, I know for sure that many of them are real and are reported by reputable people who know what they saw.
Last week I wrote about two close encounters, including one involving a good friend who was a captain in the U.S. Army. I mentioned that there was another close, and I mean real close, encounter by a person whom I know well. You can’t get much more reputable than a senior wildlife officer, known by some as a game warden. He is retired now and lives in Warrenton. A few years back, he was traveling a road in the Lake Gaston area and passed by what he at first thought was a black bear lying in a ditch beside the road. He backed up and got out of his vehicle. The thing that he saw was not a bear. It was a black, very much alive panther, and it arose from the ditch and calmly walked away.
Last week, a lady came to report that she had seen a huge cat creature on two occasions in the same location. She often travels State Road 1001 from Warrenton to Vance County to visit relatives, and one night her headlights shone on a huge cat creature. Her next trip was in the daytime, and again she saw the huge cat real good and up close. It was on the road shoulder in front of two brick homes a couple of hundred feet east of the intersection of State Road 1001 and Fate Weaver Road.
She said to me, “Mr. Newell, that thing was huge. It weighed several hundred pounds and was gray in color with a short tail.” She was so frightened and concerned that she stopped her vehicle and knocked on the front door of the nearest house. She told the lady who answered the door what she had seen and implored her to call all the neighbors and warn them.
We investigated this sighting and talked with a family that lived in the vicinity. They had not personally seen a big cat, but had heard the neighbors talking about seeing and hearing one.
A couple or so days later, a resident of the Snow Hill community stopped me and said that many times he had heard loud screams in the night. Snow Hill is close to where the lady saw the big cat on State Road 1001.
Two residents who live on Macon-Embro Road reported that there have been numerous sightings of panthers in their neighborhood. A couple of months earlier, one of them had heard the pitiful screaming of something killing a dog late at night, and several dogs in the area have been killed or gone missing. In that general vicinity, there is a road named “Panther Branch Road.”
Another big cat sighting makes three in the last 10 days. This one came from a lady who lives in Franklin County near the Warren County line. It seems that she had just gone out on her back porch and beheld a huge cat creature standing in her back yard. It was something of a coincidence because she had just finished reading my latest column, which was about the mysterious big cats in this area. She rushed to the phone and called me to report what she had seen, and, like the lady driving on State Road 1001 earlier, she was frightened and amazed at the size of the creature. It was obvious from the tone of her voice that something had scared her badly. She ended the conversation by declaring that now she was afraid to go out into her yard.
Just as creatures of the night become nervous and wary when the sun begins to rise, daytime creatures, including humans, become afraid when the sun goes down and darkness sets in. That’s when night noises sometimes kindle the imagination by playing tricks on the ears.
Some of the creatures of the night that make sounds that nervous people think are panthers are screech owls, smaller than a quail, but with a call as loud as a big cat, two male raccoons squaring off at each other, two tom house cats doing that also and two tall trees rubbing together in the wind.
If you know what to listen for and when, you just might hear the call of a bobcat looking for a mate. The bobcat breeding season is from February through the full moon in March. Their call sounds like a human baby crying. Also, if you were to hear the bloodcurdling scream of a male gray fox just before dawn as he is searching for his mate, who is hiding with babies, it might be mistaken for the scream of a panther.
So, those who are skeptical and don’t believe that there are big cats around here, just keep on looking and just maybe you will see one. I personally have seen two, or the same one twice. Those who believe, especially those who have seen one, keep on believing, and next time try to get a picture. Trust me, they are here.
Quote of the week—“If you can’t say something nice about somebody, don’t say anything at all.”
—Frank Newell, Sr.
