This decision comes with bittersweet feelings and emotions.
First of all, I applaud all small businesses all over this great country of ours. We have all been dealt a most difficult hand with all of the trials and tribulations of our times. With all of these new state guidelines, Governor Cooper has made it impossible to keep Nonna’s Main Street Café operating.
I have been so fortunate to have accomplished my lifetime dream of owning and operating my own restaurant. We have had so many wonderful people who have walked into our cafe and into our lives over the past three years. We could not have done it without you!
We have experienced so much love from our loyal customers. So many wonderful celebrations! New babies, engagements, birthdays, Christmas, Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day. So many memories. We have also mourned together with the passing of our dear ones at Nonna’s.
Nonna’s had become a place where our customers have become dear friends. A place where you could relax, laugh, chat or just let the world go by. No stress, no airs, just a place where we were all happy to be.
Thank you to my husband Ken for helping to make Nonna’s possible. For putting up with me and all of the long hours and hard work. You made it all seem so easy. Thank you to my right hand man, Ray, whom I could not have gone through one day without. His honesty, hard work, patience teaching me so much of what I have learned. His wonderful sense of humor and always such a pleasure and blessing to be around. Most of all I will always treasure our friendship. Also, with great appreciation and love to my girls, Heather, Gracie, Barbara, and last but not least, my Marsha. I love you all.
Special thanks to our distributors for their exceptional customer service and for always keeping our cupboards full!
So now the time has come to say goodbye and start a new chapter of our lives. Time to reconnect with our family, children and our grandchildren.
Again, thank you for your continued friendship, patronage and support during this wonderful adventure! God bless you, thank you, and we will never forget you!
With love always,
KEN and DEBBE SPEER
aka Nonna & Slip
Out the back, Jack
See y’all real soon!
