I must applaud Rep. Thomas Massie from Kentucky for his “lone wolf” stand against the recent “coronavirus stimulus package.” Was he against helping people that had been affected by the virus? No, not at all. His point was that whatever help the government was going to provide must be done constitutionally.
The Constitution requires a quorum for Congress to vote. There was no quorum present because many members had left D.C. because of the virus. Not one Republican supported him. He was mocked by not only by his fellow Republicans and Democrats, but also by the president.
We are a constitutional government. We don’t make exceptions regardless of the crisis. Do we obey the Constitution only when times are good?
Initially, Pelosi and her Democrat minions filled this bill with things like: expand bargaining rights for unions; increase fuel emission standards for vehicles; have same day election registration; $600 million for the National Endowment for the Arts; $300 million for NPR; $11 billion to aid foreign banks, (but no money could be found to build the wall); $1 billion to bail out Amtrak; $30 billion for state and local education expenditures; millions of dollars for Planned Parenthood; and much more. Oh, and let’s not forget that Democrat Alexandria Cortez was very upset because the stimulus did not cover illegal immigrants.
Can someone please tell me how all these add-ons would have put food on the table and pay bills for those affected by the virus? It was a wish list for the Democrats.
And then we have these stupid questions by the media like, “How many more will get infected or will die from the virus?” Or how about this one, “When is it going to end?” Only God knows. And if you don’t believe me, then call CNN, ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox News and ask them. All of them have an answer for everything.
Speaking of God, it is a shame so many people are looking to government as their “mother” of all governments, to take care of them in a time of crisis, rather than turning to God for their needs. God has allowed this virus to overtake us, and in His due time He will remove it. He has sent or allowed this virus for a purpose. Perhaps to show us that without Him, we can do nothing. Stay safe and healthy.
RON TAYLOR
Inez
