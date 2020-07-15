Jim Valvano, the legendary coach at NC States in the early 1980s, in one of his speeches made a profound statement that I sincerely believe applies to the citizens of North Carolina and Warren County today during the coronavirus crisis.
Coach Valvano said: “God must have liked ordinary people because he made lots of them. Every single day ordinary people in every walk of life are doing extraordinary things.”
We see all of these ordinary people doing extraordinary things during the crisis for us citizens of Warren County and North Carolina.
Thank you to all of these extraordinary people.
R MAC SANFORD
Warrenton
