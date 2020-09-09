A few weeks ago, someone wrote an letter discussing what the Republican Party has done to help Blacks. I decided not to even go down that rabbit hole and instead thought I might ask the question that Janet Jackson asked in her song, “What have you done for me lately”?
While many people become disenfranchised through gerrymandering and others just decided that voting no longer mattered, Republicans set out to gut the middle class and destroy our democracy. While most Americans will openly admit we need to stop gun violence and school shootings, Republicans try to get people to believe their guns are going to be taken away leaving them defenseless.
While people have died by the hundreds of thousands due to the coronavirus, Republicans keep trying to fool America into believing that adequate healthcare is only for the rich.
While Republicans turned their heads to children being separated from their parents left sleeping on the floors at the border, the world watched as the United-States exploited the most innocent among us. Republicans defended their actions by simply saying, “Build A Wall.”
These very same Republicans are now stoking racism and ignoring the peaceful protest as we watch Black and Brown people being choked, shot and killed in the streets by a justice system that is supposed to protect all people. People are losing their livelihood. The coal and manufacturing jobs did not return. Republicans are trying to convince everyone that “Happy days are here again” because the stock market is doing so well.
It is time for those of us who know better to do better. It is time for us to gather together and discuss the importance of voting to people who have become suppressed and depressed by all this foolery.
It is time because our democracy is on the ballet. Early voting is Oct. 15 through Oct. 31. Let’s get less interested in the mailbox and head to the polls early. Young people need to see that we care about this democracy. For a moment, let’s stop worrying about Facebook, YouTube and Instagram and get out and encourage our community to early vote, vote, vote.
EARLEAN SUITTE-HENDERSON
Warrenton
