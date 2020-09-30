This letter is in response to Earlean Suitte Henderson’s Sept. 9 letter. She made a statement about the coal and manufacturing jobs that did not return. I drive an 18-wheeler for Hills Coal and Trucking in Galax, Va. We have a coal yard in Galax and the coalmine is in Appalachia, Va.
The writer probably had no idea that someone living in Macon, N.C. would be employed by a coal company. Yes, we took a hit. But in 2018, Mr. Hill had to buy new trucks and trailers because the coal industry is on the rebound thanks to President Trump.
And yes, happy days are here again.
J.W. BEDDINGFIELD
Macon
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.