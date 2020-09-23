This past July, the Revitalization Committee, a committee of the Warrenton Town Board, started circulating a survey, which is designed to
help guide the leadership of Warrenton in the shaping of its priorities and its future. Please participate in this survey.
If you are a resident of the town of Warrenton or of Warren County, you are invited and encouraged to fill out one of these surveys. The survey can be filled out online by going to the website for the Town of Warrenton (see there the article on “Branding”). Or, you can pick one up at the drop box at the corner of town hall; and, after Oct. 1 in the town hall lobby, when it will open to the public.
If you fill out a survey by hand, rather than online, it can be mailed back to the address included on the survey, or it can be placed in the mail slot for water bills at the Warrenton town hall.
The survey begins by stating the current slogan for Warrenton, which is “Historically great, progressively strong.” The survey asks if this slogan has meaning for you or whether you would suggest a different slogan. The survey goes on to ask you why you live in the Warrenton area, what you would like to see changed or stay the same in our area, and asks you to offer your opinion about what Warrenton is known for and how you would describe Warrenton. If you so desire you can include your name and contact information for a chance to win a $50 Visa card or a $20 restaurant gift card.
Towns across the United States often adopt a “branding” for their town. For example, the town of New Bern, in eastern North Carolina, has adopted the “bear” as a symbol of the town. As you walk around New Bern, you see statues of bears that are dressed in all kinds of different outfits. The town of Pinehurst, NC is known for its golf courses, and so all around the village you find golfing symbols as well as restaurants and stores with a golfing theme.
It is our hope to arrive at a “branding” for Warrenton, by which we can attract newcomers, visitors and become known across the state because of a branding which attracts people to come. Most of all we want the branding to represent who we are, and, even more so, what we hope to be.
The Revitalization Committee has extended the deadline for returning the survey to Oct. 15. Warrenton and Warren County needs you to help shape our future and to contribute your opinion about what makes us a wonderful and attractive place to live and work.
Please fill out a survey this week! We thank you for participating in this community effort.
Mark W. Wethington
Warrenton
