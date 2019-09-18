The following is reprinted from February 2012.
I don’t know when it began nor how long it was in business after I left the farm for a military career, but Lancaster’s Stockyard in the Nash County city of Rocky Mount was a wonderful and exciting place to me, a country boy. Located on Highway 301 on the city’s edge and in the direction of Wilson, it conducted an auction of livestock and farm equipment one day a week, and whenever I could, I traveled with Daddy and his main farm worker, Percy, to attend the sale. Percy drove our big farm truck, and I eagerly helped load the calves, pigs, and sometimes even a horse or mule that Daddy bought there. Even at that young age I was something of an animal enthusiast, and I was enthralled at the hundreds of farm animals that passed through the auction ring.
In addition to livestock, Daddy would buy farm equipment and farm products. Back then, farmers produced much more of the food to feed their families than do farmers of today. For instance, on each sale day, many hams, sausages, shoulders and side meat (called bacon today) were brought from the farms and auctioned like the animals. Back then, curing hams, shoulders and side meat was something of an art, as was the curing by wood of tobacco, turning it from green to bright yellow, hence the term “golden leaf,” also called that because, for most farmers, it was their main cash crop.
Farmers knew how to salt-cure and smoke the meat from their hogs, which they had raised and slaughtered. The individual cuts of meat were hung from poles in the smokehouse with hardwood fires burning beneath them. Most farmers used dry hickory wood for flavor with a small amount of green hickory wood for heat. The finished products were truly delicious, their flavor being impossible to duplicate by any artificial means.
One of farm life’s real joys was a slice of country-cured ham or bacon for breakfast. Also, they would grind choice cuts pf pork and mix in homegrown sage, red and black pepper to make delicious sausage.
A short time after I was grown and left home, I heard that the government had stopped the sale of home-cured meats at Lancaster’s and other such places. Seems that it had to be inspected before it could be sold to the public.
Lancaster’s Stockyard was located beside Highway 301, which was a main thoroughfare in those days, much like Interstate 95 today, with cars, trucks and buses speeding by at top speed, which was 55 miles per hour back then. Traffic congestion was a problem on sale day, and every once in a while, a farm animal would break out of a truck or a stockyard pen and run free, sometimes being caught and sometimes making a clean getaway.
In an effort to remedy the problem of escaping animals, the owners of Lancaster’s Stockyard brought in a dog — not just any dog, but a specially trained dog that was said to be able to chase down, catch and hold an animal up to the size of a cow. I well remember the first day that the dog was on duty. He was tied by a chain on the loading dock where the farmers loaded and unloaded their animals to be bought or sold.
There are many breeds of dog in the world, and some of them are kind of weird looking. For instance, just the other day on a sidewalk in Warrenton, I saw a lady holding a leash tied to something that resembled a dust mop without a handle. The dog at Lancaster’s Stockyard was a fairly large, broad-chested dog that had a natural mean look about him. I had never seen a dog like that, and someone said that it was called a “pit bull” dog, and not to get too close to him.
Sometime that day, soon after lunchtime, a farmer backed his somewhat old pickup truck to the loading dock. In the truck was a beef heifer that weighed about 600 pounds. Trouble was, the farmer had more cow than his homemade truck sides would hold. The farmer and a couple of stockyard employees attempted to prod the cow out of the truck and into the chute. Suddenly, the cow lunged sideways and came over the truck sides, landing free on the ground, and took off running straight toward Highway 301 with its endless traffic speeding in both directions. At the last second, on the shoulder of 301 and only a few feet from the passing traffic, the cow turned and headed south.
The owner of the pit bull unsnapped the chain on its collar, pointed at the running cow and said loudly, “Go get it!”
I thought the cow was running fast, but that speeding pit bull soon was right behind her. The dog ran between her hind legs and began running under the cow, looking up. Then he moved up between her front legs, both of them running at top speed.
Suddenly, when the time was right, the dog leaped up and seized the speeding cow by her nose. That pulled the cow’s head down and threw her off balance. With his teeth locked in the cow’s nose by his powerful jaws, the dog dug his front feet forward, coming to a jolting stop that caused the cow to cut a 180-degree circle in the air and land with a terrible crash.
There they lay, the cow on her side and making bleating sounds, and the dog, his eyes closed, his jaws firmly locked onto the cow’s nose, and his chin resting on his crossed front legs. A crowd of us ran from the loading dock and gathered around the cow and dog.
–Continued next week.–
