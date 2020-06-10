In 1971 the late Marvin Gaye wrote a song entitled, “What’s Going On.” He was inspired by police brutality of the ’70s to write this popular hit. We are almost 50 years from the release of that song and facing the same problems, so I’m asking that same question today, What’s really going on?
Well, I wish to address it loud and clear from a biblical view. God is not racist, and racism is a sin. Christ and racism don’t mix. You can’t love God and hate His creation. Just so each of us knows there is no white or black heaven. If you have hatred is your heart for anyone, there will be no place in heaven for you without repentance.
The Bible says: “For God so loved the world that He gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life” (John 3:16).
God does not love some more than others. Whites more than blacks. That’s a lie created by Satan right up out the pits of hell, and we must stop buying into it and passing it on to our children.
God Almighty created us all, loves us all, and gave his one and only Son for us all. Jesus laid down his life for us all. Each one of us is created in His image and likeness according to Genesis 1:27: “So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them.”
The Apostle Peter says in Acts 10:34-35 “I now realize how true it is that God does not show favoritism, but accepts from every nation the one who fears him and does what is right.” God sent his Son to die for us all. His salvation is offered to all regardless of ethnicity, skin color, occupation, language, culture, heritage, economic status, or past failures.
What we saw on May 25 on the streets in Minneapolis which resulted in the death of the late Mr. George Floyd is not our best in America right now. To think that you are better than another individual based on dark-skinned, light-skinned, those condemned to die, with criminal records and you can mistreat people and get away with it, NO! Let each of us remember. Guess what. GOD’S GRACE, NOT YOURS, NOT MINE covers us all!
So in closing, I challenge each of us to stand in the mirror and ask yourself, am I a part of the solution or the problem in America? The late Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. said it this way: “Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly. I can never be what I ought to be until you are what you ought to be. This is the interrelated structure of reality.”
If you are doing nothing to help solve the injustice against people of color in America, then your “Silence is Violence.” Now what’s really going on!
TILDA HENDRICKS
Norlina
