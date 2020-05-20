The following is reprinted from October 2015.
When was the last time that you enjoyed a cool, natural drink of water? I’m not talking about a glass of water in a restaurant or bottled water from a grocery store. When I was a boy growing up on our farm, there were several cold-water springs on our land, and on two or three of them there was a tin or pewter cup hanging on a tree next to the spring. No matter how hot the weather may have been, that spring water was almost ice cold and provided a refreshing treat as we were driving the milk cows to the barn, headed barefooted to the tobacco field or maybe picking blackberries close by.
The old folks would say that water in a well flowed even with the land, but water in a spring came straight up from the earth. And they also said that when dry weather lingered and a well went dry, it would recover when the rains came and the drought ended, but if a spring went dry, it would never come back. Also, they knew that the reason it was called a spring is because it springs upward from deep within the earth to the surface to provide water to the wild creatures.
In my young days, two families of our kinfolks had wells with heavy accumulations of bitter minerals in their wells, and I always disliked drinking their water because it left a strong aftertaste. All of their pots, pans and some utensils had to be replaced often because the minerals left crust build-ups on them. However, the good thing was that the people who lived there had unusually strong bones, and their teeth were free of cavities.
As we are making great strides exploring the universe and looking for life on other planets, what is the very first thing that must exist in order for life to exist? You guessed it ... water. To me and other people of nature, water is the most vital element after the air that we breathe, and it disturbs me greatly that earth’s people are polluting both of them.
Nature gave us water in the beginning and still today uses that water to sustain our lives. For instance, how many know how nature provides minerals to most wild creatures from bees to bears? Have you ever seen those clumps of brown foam floating on the surface of water running down creeks and other medium-size streams? That foam is saturated with a variety of minerals, including salt. That foam washes up on sandbars in the middle of the creeks and dissolves on the sand, leaving a coating of minerals exposed.
If you know what to look for, you will be able to actually see the mineral deposit on the sandbar. It is a rainbow of colors, with each mineral having its own color. If at first you can’t find it, just look for bees, butterflies and other insects feeding there. Also, look in the sand for the tracks of deer, raccoons, foxes, rabbits and other creatures that come to lick up some of the minerals.
Two of the springs on our farm were lined with very old terra cotta pipe; one was lined with thick oak boards, and the rest were lined with rocks. In all of them, the sand in the bottom bubbled continuously as that cold, pure water was forced from deep in the earth, through the sand and out of the pipe or rocks to travel downstream, joining with water flowing from other springs along the way until it emptied into a branch, then into a creek, a river and finally into an ocean.
The old folks in the mountains used to say that water in a mountain stream is purified after flowing past seven rocks. My father used to say that the best part of a good meal is the glass of water. Health enthusiasts, those who cater to organic foods, rarely if ever partake of country spring water, which is about as organic as you can get. Personally, I doubt that some of the bottled water sold today as pure spring water is actually that.
There is a spring on our land today that I can recall as a boy, that is a sulfur spring. We drank its water often, and just before you swallow it, you detect a distinct aroma of sulfur. We believed back then, and I still do, that it has medicinal properties. In the 1920s and later, there was a doctor in the town of Warrenton who would come to that spring and fill bottles of water to give to his patients to improve their health. There is an interesting account as to why we stopped drinking the water from that spring, but that’s another story.
Water provides life, and sustains and supports life and health. Most people don’t drink enough of it. Do yourself a great favor. Drink more pure, natural spring water.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.