The following is reprinted from April 2013.
The areas of pristine wildlife habitat that flourished for many thousands of years along the Roanoke River were destined to be radically changed. I knew her well in my young days. I hunted, fished and trapped the forests, low grounds and waters, and I knew well the ways of wild things. A confidence and peace came over me when I entered her world and left the other.
The river was like a living soul, having different moods, and I never knew what mood she was in until I came out of the woods and onto her banks. Some days she rolled on, lazy and quiet, peaceful, almost still. Other days, she was angry, her waters noisily churning around rocks out in midstream. This mood was probably caused by heavy rains far upstream in Virginia. Most of the time, the mood was in between peaceful and angry, moderate if you will.
The fish and other creatures in the water, and the deer, coons, squirrels, quail and other land creatures reacted in similar fashion to the river’s moods. For instance, when the river was calm and peaceful, the fish bit good, and the land animals were easy to hunt and catch. When the river raged and swirled, the animals were wilder and spooked easily, making it harder to hunt them, and then the only fish you could catch were the gar and pike.
For all of its many and varied species of wildlife, there were two that were found in greater abundance inland than on the river. They were the foxes, red and gray, and the cottontail rabbit. I soon came to understand why the foxes preferred the gently rolling hills a few miles inland and south of the river.
Several times a year, heavy rainfall would cause the river to overflow its banks, sending floodwaters over the low grounds and through the forests. Animals such as rabbits, field mice, voles and cotton rats that inhabit, frequent or live in ground dens or nests would be drowned or forced from their homes. Animals ain’t no fools, so they make their homes a right good ways from the river; therefore, the foxes live where their food supply lives.
There were many more rabbits to be found on our farm and other lands around it than on the river’s lands. I thoroughly enjoyed hunting the cottontails with a pack of beagle dogs. Not many people know it, but a rabbit being chased by dogs can, and sometimes will, go into a small hollow in a tree. For most hunters, that means the rabbit is safe and the chase is over, but not for Percy and me. We knew what to do to get the rabbit out of the hollow and into our hunting coats.
There was, and still is, a type of rabbit different from the cottontail. The rabbit lives in or on the edges of swamps. Its tail, instead of being white, is gray or blue in color and was called the “blue tail” or sometimes called a “swamp rabbit.” The blue tail is slightly larger and, to my way of thinking, is smarter than the regular cottontail. It can swim and usually eludes a pursuing pack of rabbit dogs by swimming across a creek. The old folks said that blue tails have webbed hind feet similar to ducks, but I never noticed that. I do know that, if they are being chased in the vicinity of a cow pasture, they will run through fresh cow piles to lose the dogs by covering over their feet, making it impossible to smell their tracks. Like other game, rabbit meat makes good eating, is low in cholesterol and high in protein. To me, the blue tail meat is a little tastier.
In the days before Lake Gaston, if you were to follow the Roanoke for many miles downstream, you would sooner or later come to the habitat of the black bears. Several times during my young days, word would spread throughout the community that a bear had been seen.
It was not unrealistic to assume that a bear could have traveled the banks of the Roanoke and ended up in this part of the country. So, therefore, I kept an open mind as to the possibility. However, I was somewhat skeptical for the reason that I never saw the tracks of a bear and that black river mud held the tracks of any and all passing animals like a neon sign. Eventually, I put two and two together and came up with a good answer to most of the bear sightings, especially those from areas of thickets with a small stream running through. If you came real close to such a place where bear sightings were said to be, you just maybe would detect the sour smell of a moonshine whiskey still.
Wildlife before Lake Gaston and wildlife after Lake Gaston, which time was better? Sometimes now when I think back to those old days, and I remember good times, especially when I sat on the river bank listening to night sounds in the dark, owls hooting, the soft whispers of bobcats, whippoorwills whistling, big fish splashing out in the deep water, bullfrogs croaking and an occasional sound of unknown source, and seeing the shimmering glow of the moon on the glistening Roanoke’s water, and the ghostly greenish-yellow balls of foxfire breaking loose from rotten logs and tree stumps and rising like balloons into the night air. Then I know the answer.
