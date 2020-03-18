The following is reprinted from January 2015.
Many wild animals, especially the predators, are territorial. This means that they “own” or “rule” a certain tract of terrain, and they will often fight to the death to defend it from others of their kind. The vast majority are males, but sometimes a female is the controlling alpha. For instance, in a family of beavers, most of the time the ruler is a female. Beavers begin the mating season in this area of the country in February, and the young are born from late April through mid-June.
Dominant territorial animals usually have glands that they use to “mark” the outer boundaries of their domain. Male whitetail deer, called “bucks,” have glands that hold scent in their hind legs and in the corners of their eyes.
The larger the animal, the larger the territory that it controls, and smaller animals of different species can own territory within a larger animal’s territory. For instance, a male bluebird usually has his territory in an 80- to 100-foot circle around his mate’s nest, and a buck whitetail deer can have a territory around a half square mile. That same territory can have several bluebirds in it, along with several male cottontail rabbits.
A male deer is called a “buck,” and a female whitetail deer is called a “doe.” Oddly, a male cottontail rabbit is also called a buck, and a female cottontail rabbit is called a doe, also. Could there be something significant in that two species of wildlife can share and rule over the same piece of wild habitat with the males and females having the same name, i.e., “buck” and “doe”?
Different species of wild animals mark the boundaries of their territory in different ways. The buck deer scrapes a spot on the ground about the size of a dinner plate, and if he knows or suspects that another buck has violated his territory, he will attack a small tree or bush, tearing it to shreds. This is called a “rub.” There is another rub that bucks do to scrape the velvet off their antlers, but that comes at a different time of the year, and experienced hunters can tell the difference.
Beavers, both male and female, have a large “castor gland” between their back legs. Just before the mating season, male beavers mark their territory by piling mounds of mud and leaves on stream banks and depositing castor on them. The absolute best lure a beaver trapper can have is castor from a female beaver behind his trap. In a family of beavers living in their den or lodge, the pregnant female begins to grow nervous and edgy around late March, and she gets worse as the time for her to give birth grows near. This confuses her mate and her young ones from last year. About 48 hours before she goes into labor, she drives her mate and the others from the den, often physically attacking them.
Her babies, from two to four, are born with their eyes open and with a full set of teeth. After about four days, the female allows her mate to come back home, and he brings in small green sticks and limbs and teaches the babies to eat the bark. Whenever I come upon a beaver lodge and I see lots of small, fresh twigs with no bark floating in the water around it, I know that there are baby beavers inside the lodge. It’s not unusual for one or more of last year’s young beavers to return and attempt to come back into the lodge, but most of the time, the female and her mate drive the intruders away. This is one of nature’s ways that prevents inbreeding.
I have never known bobcats to be territorial. Actually, bobcats are secretive and don’t want the other animals to know of their presence. They are loners except during the mating season, which, in this area, is mid-February through late March, with the greatest activity being during the full moon in March. People who live near a swamp or hardwood forest can hear the whispery cry of bobcats if they know what to listen for. It’s similar to the cry of a human baby with a hollow, echo effect, and when you hear it, it’s a lot closer to you than it sounds like it is.
After the bobcat kittens are born and leave the den, sometimes an older male bobcat will come face to face with one of his younger sons. Often the older one will kill his own son or at least will drive him away. This is another way that nature prevents inbreeding.
—Continued next week.—
