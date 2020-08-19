We see so many people in our government on TV, most of whom are our elected officials. In addition, however, there is a whole world of employees of our government who work for us unseen by the media and the public.
One such group works in the Warren County Board of Elections office on Main Street. We had the chance and pleasure recently of having business with these folks and discovered a small group of people who work very hard for us behind the scenes.
All presidential candidates or established political parties and people nominated by those parties are automatically put on a ballot.
For independent candidatesforpresident (or those from non-recognized parties), the fee is $500 and 5,000 signatures, with at least 500 from each congressional district.
In the 2016 election, there were 20-plus independent candidates who qualified to be on the ballet for president. The candidates had to submit their petition of signatures of registered voters to the Board of Elections.
For 20 candidates with 5,000 signatures each, the workers on the Board of Elections had to check each and every signatory to be sure of their validity. That is a massive undertaking!
These are the people — unseen and unsung — who really work for us in our government.
Thank you, ladies and gentlemen of our Election Board.
R. MAC SANFORD
Warrenton
