Let me change gears just for a while. I want to talk about respect. Respect for yourself and respect for others. Nothing too complicated. It should come naturally.
Some years ago, I was riding with my father to Rocky Mount to pick up supplies for sausage grinding. He made a remark that sticks with me to this day and days long past. He lamented the amount of trash on the shoulder of the road and in the road ditch. He said what many people say, that they need to get those “convicts” out there to clean up that trash. I asked him who was the sorriest, the convict that picks it up or the “law-abiding” person that put it there to start with. He agreed with me at once.
So let us consider. Respect is a matter of courtesy. Those who have none for others are incapable for any for yourself. Next time you feel the urge to throw trash out of your window, do the world a favor. Go home and throw it into your own yard.
EDWARD CONN II
Warrenton
