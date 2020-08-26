The following is reprinted from October 2007.
It was early in the year 1942, a troubled time for every country in the free world. This nation and our allies were fighting in the largest war in the history of the world, up against Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan, whose intent was to bring the United States and every other democratic country to their knees, thereby gaining ownership of the world.
The citizens of this nation came together, stood united in support of our government and our men and women who were fighting and dying to preserve our freedom, and that almost total support was a major factor in our victory.
The federal government saw a need to have a combat training facility and a hospital for the Army. And they needed it quickly. So on March 15, 1942, at a location where Granville, Durham and Person counties come together, the construction of an installation began, an installation that would be designated Camp Butner, named in honor of Major General Henry Wolfe Butner, a native of Surry County.
The construction commenced and continued around the clock with engineers, carpenters, masons, plumbers, electricians and other laborers working day and night. It took only a week to construct the Post Headquarters and most of the facility was completed in one month. Three months after work began, the post was in operation. The date was June 15, 1942.
Camp Butner was spread out over 40,000 acres in Granville County. In addition to training areas and barracks, there were rifle, artillery, pistol and mortar ranges, maintenance shops, barber shops, movie theaters, a post office, parade field, athletic fields, chapels, a guest house, a bakery, service clubs, libraries, obstacle courses, dental clinic, a laundry, barber shops, a hospital and a prisoner of war stockade where German POWs were confined.
During that three-month construction of Camp Butner, many of the carpenters, masons, electricians and other laborers lived in their cars and trucks, many of which parked in driveways or yards of nearby civilian residences and took their meals with those residents.
There was a good friend of mine, an older lady named Carlene, who was a young girl at the time. Some of the laborers parked their pick-up trucks with camper shells over the backs in the yard of her home, and her mother cooked for and fed those workers. So Carlene got to know right many of the people who were so busy building Camp Butner. She often helped her mother deliver meals onsite where the work was going on.
There was one place in particular that fascinated her, and it was something of a rarity in that area in those days. Near the hospital and next to the convalescent facility was a large swimming pool which was constructed to provide comfort and therapy for injured soldiers.
In June of 1942, Camp Butner became functional and troops poured in. Eventually 50,000 troops were quartered there as well as a large number of prisoners of war. A well-known Warren County native, Clyde Edwards of Norlina, was one of those 50,000 soldiers.
One aspect that I thought was interesting is that local residents, especially farmers, could come to Camp Butner and sign out one or more of the German POWs to work on the farm or wherever, and return them at the end of the day.
My friend Carlene told me that at that time she was 15 years old, thought she was 20, and had long black hair that hung down to the backs of her knees. She was a middle-aged lady when I met her many years later when I was serving in the military with her husband, a colonel named Jim.
Because Carlene helped her mother prepare meals and deliver them to the laborers working to build Camp Butner, she became well known among them, and she more or less was allowed access to just about anywhere on the base, including that wonderful swimming pool. One afternoon she was paddling around in the pool and a young lieutenant named Jim came for a swim as part of his rehabilitation from wounds received in combat. He had several deep lacerations from shrapnel over his body. Carlene said that he was good-looking, and almost every day they saw each other at the pool.
Though some would say that she was too young for him, she was 15 and he was probably 10 years beyond that, they became good friends, later became engaged, and even later, married. Much later, they acquired some land and built a horse ranch only a few miles from Camp Butner. Her husband, the colonel, was originally from Walterboro, S.C., but decided to make his home here.
Just as there was a pressing need for Camp Butner at the beginning, when the war ended, the Army had no need for it anymore, so it was closed. Over half of the 40,000 acres was sold back to the farmers who had been moved. Almost 5,000 acres were transferred to the N.C. National Guard, and over 13,000 acres were transferred to the state of North Carolina in 1947. What was once the heart of Camp Butner is now the town of Butner, with homes, businesses, major industries, and state and federal institutions.
Carlene and her husband, the colonel, grew old together, and he died right many years ago. I would occasionally see her now and then, and she promised me more than once that we would sit down some time, and she would tell me many interesting little human, unknown things that happened when Camp Butner was thriving, things that cannot be found in books or official documents. I was looking forward to that because it would make one heck of a column for me to write.
Just the other day, I asked a neighbor of hers how Carlene was doing and the neighbor said, “Carlene died recently.” I thought of an old folk saying, “Time waits for no one.”
