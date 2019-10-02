It’s a hard thing for many people to believe or accept, but hunters and trappers are the best friends that wild animals have. I can’t completely explain it myself, but I know enough and have experienced enough to have no doubt that it is true.
I am a lifelong hunter and trapper, yet you would have to search long and far to find a person who cares more for wild creatures than I. Nature creates all wild creatures and is correctly referred to as Mother Nature, which indicates a form of motherly love for the living things she gives life to; however, nature allows, even requires, that some die so that others may live.
Here at our wildlife center, we take in hundreds of injured, sick and orphaned wild animals each year. Hunters and trappers bring more wild animals to us than do all others combined. For instance, rabbit hunters bring us more injured and orphaned rabbits than all other people. Deer hunters bring us more deer fawns, and so on. Are you maybe beginning to get the picture? Hunters and trappers perform a valuable function for nature in that they carry out the necessity of predators that man has driven away or caused to become extinct. Remember that old Native American saying, “It is the wolf that makes the caribou strong.”
Just as many people favor a particular breed of dog, horse or other domestic animal, there are those who have a favorite wild animal. Of all the many wild creatures that I have handled, rehabilitated, hunted, captured and released, my favorite of them all is the bluebird, with the wolf being a close second. I have cared deeply for every wild creature with which I have ever come in contact, even the snakes that so many people find repulsive.
When I was growing up on the farm, my favorite domestic creatures were the chickens. Our chickens roamed free and were never penned up. We had a chicken house where most of our chickens roosted and laid their eggs; however, some of them preferred to hide their eggs in certain places in the barn, mostly in the hayloft, in horse stalls and under the cows’ feed troughs. It was what we called “stealing a nest.”
When a chicken lays an egg, she immediately cackles loudly for about a minute, then quietly slips away to join the others in a flock. One of the joys of my youth was finding a hen nest filled with eggs. I was able to do that by listening to a chicken as she cackled, and I could tell the general location of her nest. I would wait several minutes, giving her time to steal away back to the flock, then I would go to where I thought her nest might be — in an area of the hayloft, feed trough or other place. There, behind a hay bale, under a wagon wheel, beside a barrel or other secret spot, I would find the nest. Depending upon how long the hen had been laying, I would discover anywhere from one up to a dozen eggs.
Chickens can lay only one egg a day, returning to the nest at approximately the same time each day. I would put the eggs in a bucket or small basket and proudly take them to my mother. However, I knew to leave one egg in the nest because when the chicken returned the following day to lay another egg, if she saw an empty nest, she would abandon that nest and steal another one somewhere else. I needed to leave only one egg in the nest because a chicken can count to only one. Turkey hens and geese can count to two, so you have to leave two eggs in their nests.
After the chicken lays a dozen or so eggs, she will “set” on them, and in usually 21 days, they will hatch, and the mother hen will have a brood of fuzzy little baby chickens. She proudly ventures forth with her tiny babies, displaying them to the other chickens and fiercely defending them if and when they are threatened by any other animal, even a person; hence the old saying, “mad as a mother hen.”
One warm spring day, Percy was mowing one of our pastures with a horse-drawn mowing machine and flushed a mother bobwhite quail from her nest. He called me over and showed me the nest snuggled in the grass. There were 12 small white eggs, and we knew that the mother quail would not return because the grass that hid and protected the nest was now mowed down.
I took off my cap and gently removed the eggs from the exposed nest and placed them in my cap. I had to move fast to prevent the eggs from losing their body heat, thereby killing the developing embryos inside the eggs. Earlier in the day, I had seen a chicken attempting to sit on her nest from which I had removed all of her eggs except one. I removed that last egg from under the hen and put the 12 quail eggs under her.
I had no way of knowing how long the mother quail had been sitting on the eggs; therefore, I couldn’t tell when they were supposed to hatch, but about 10 days later, that chicken left her nest, followed by 12 tiny baby quail chicks. It was a funny sight indeed, that big hen followed by 12 tiny brown quail chicks less than a fourth the size of a baby chicken. All went well, and she did a good job of raising those baby quail. She loved and protected them just as dearly as if she had laid the eggs herself, but soon those quail were going to break her heart.
–Continued next week.–
