“HABARI GANI” is the greeting that I have had the honor of bestowing on our community since coming to Warrenton in 1999. It means “What’s the news” or “What’s happening?” and is the official greeting of Kwanzaa.
Kwanzaa was first celebrated in 1966 by Dr. Maulena Karenga in Los Angeles, Calif., along with a group of cultural-minded family and friends.
The celebration of “The First Fruits of the Harvest” is the meaning of Kwanzaa. The seven principles practiced for Kwanzaa are called the Nguzo Saba: 1.Umoja/Unity 2. Kujichagulia/self-determination 3. Ujima/Collective work and responsibility 4. Ujamaa/Cooperative economics 5. Nia/Purpose 6. Kuumba/Creativity 7. Imani/Faith.
The celebration of Kwanzaa that goes from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1 is not intended to replace Christmas. It is a great way to extend the joy of your culture’s traditions.
For 20 years, Warrenton’s African-American celebration has been hosted by The Whole Village Rites Of Passage Program as a part of their coming of age event. Due to a forecast of severe winter weather, it has been rescheduled for April 26, 2020.
You are invited to save the date!
If you would like to host a family gathering, or just take a quick class on Kwanzaa, you may contact me at nanavee_wvp@yahoo.com.
Happy Holidays to everyone to all cultures!
“The Kwanzaa Lady”
NANA VEE TERRY
Roanoke Rapids
