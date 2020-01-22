The following is reprinted from July 30, 2014.
Different people prefer different things in their lives, and that is one of the things that make us humans different from animals, especially wild animals. For instance, there are people who love crowds and noise, smoke-filled bars, parties, drinking and other forms of merriment, socializing and celebration. They seem to thrive in traffic jams, honking horns, squalling tires and inhaling exhaust fumes. They do a lot of shouting and yelling. The big city life is for them. They never hear the croaking of a rain crow, the buzz of a honeybee, the early night song of a whippoorwill or the haunting call of a loon at midnight on a stillwater lake. They never catch the scent of honeysuckle or jasmine on the wind.
Then there is the opposite type of person. Count me one of them. They require mostly peace and quiet, country nights, full moons, natural foods, water from a spring, fresh air in their lungs and on their faces after a rainfall, and other simple and free gifts from nature. Instead of business suits, neckties, fast food, expensive shoes and crowds rushing along hot cement and asphalt they (we) much prefer walking barefoot down a dirt path leading to a secluded spot on a riverbank.
That brings back fond memories of my childhood on the farm. One of the most cherished is going barefooted. As soon as school was out for the summer, early June, we stashed our shoes and needed them only for Sunday school until school resumed the first week of September. If the tobacco harvest was running late, school was delayed for a couple of weeks because farm children were needed to work.
In June, when we first took off our shoes, the bottoms of our feet were tender, and we mostly tiptoed for about a week, but gradually they grew tough, and soon we were running over sticks, rocks and even broken glass without feeling pain.
But there was one thing that our feet could not completely tolerate. We went barefooted on weekends well into the fall when the mornings were frosty and the ground was cold. When we went into the pastures to drive cows into the barn for milking, they were lying down and had been there all night. The spot of ground where they had been lying was warm. A cow gives of a lot of body heat, especially in cold weather, and when we made them get up we would stand in the spot for a couple of minutes to warm our feet.
I don’t mean to be critical of city folks. There’s an old saying, “To each his own,” and both city folks and country folks experience miracles, although different kinds of miracles. For instance, in a metropolis such as New York City or Chicago it sometimes is a miracle to get across a street without being run over by a bus or taxi. Country folks see miracles of nature, such as my encounter with a big snake and with a large buck deer escaping from a pack of dogs on the riverbank.
There’s one think I can’t figure out. There are city folks and there are country folks, but what do you call folks from small towns such as Warrenton and Norlina? They are not city nor really country. Sometimes there is a tobacco field or cornfield inside the city limits. You won’t find that in a large city. Anybody got any ideas what to call them?
One of the best places for someone who needs peace, quiet and tranquility is the bank of a river, no boats, no jet skis...just God, you and the river, the kind of place where you have to park your car or truck and walk a good ways to the water’s edge.
Such was the case right many years ago when I was in the military service and stationed at a battalion headquarters. Less than half a mile away was a river. In places there were rocks and rapids, but there were also stretches of calm water where it almost seemed the river was standing still.
There was a staff sergeant who worked with me, a boy named Victor, a country boy who needed peace and quiet, but they were two things hard to come by at a battalion headquarters. Being different from most of the other soldiers, Victor would work all day without saying a word.
Victor had a special secret place on the river, a place that he would go to spend a whole day alone, fishing and taking in nature’s show. In those days we didn’t get many days off, and Victor cherished every one. On one such day, Victor took his rod and reel, bag of lunch, thermos bottle, and a folding chair and went to his secret fishing spot on the riverbank. He cast his hook and line into the slow moving water, propped the rod up with a forked stick and settled into his chair.
There was one other thing that Victor always had. He set a pint of good grade whiskey beside his chair and would take a nip every once in a while between fish bites. He sighed and began to unwind, anticipating a good day, but then he heard a noise and saw a game warden coming straight toward him.
—Continued next week.—
