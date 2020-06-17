Why does a Confederate monument inscribed with the phrase “Our Heroes” still stand in front of the Warren County Courthouse in Warrenton, North Carolina?
Every time I walk by this monument I ask myself: who are the heroes the large inscription at the base of the statue refers to?
I know I don’t consider individuals who attempted to divide this country heroes anymore than I consider Benedict Arnold a hero. I know I don’t consider individuals who fought to keep my great grandparents — James and Alice Williams — slaves on a plantation in Halifax County — heroes anymore than I consider Hitler a hero.
So who are the people that consider Confederate soldiers heroes?
Maybe it’s the people who believe this chapter in America History is something that needs to be remembered, lest we repeat it. Hitler and Mussolini were as much a part of European history as Lee or Davis were to American history.
Yet statues of them do not remain as heroic symbols in Germany or Italy. Yes, history should remember Confederate leaders in the context in which they lived: as traitors and individuals that instigated and fought a bloody war to divide this country.
Maybe the people who have no issue with the continued presence of this monument feel it stands as a tribute to brave soldiers that fought for their way of life. Yet this particular monument — as is the case with the majority of Confederate Civil War monuments — was not erected as a tribute to Confederate soldiers immediately following the end of the war in 1865.
This monument was erected a half-century later, during the height of Jim Crow, arguably, as a form of intimidation of African-Americans and a symbol of white supremacy in front of the county courthouse.
The fact that in the year 2020, monuments such as this still stand on government property throughout the United States of America provides substantive proof of the continued undercurrent of racism and feeling by many of white supremacy.
Until ALL Americans are outraged at the fact that these monuments remain, not much will change.
Until these monuments no longer represent heroes to any American, and all hate-based statues such as this monument have been removed, the message that human lives such as George Floyd’s don’t matter will continue to reverberate throughout this country.
CLYDE BEATTY
Warrenton
