I apologize if I offended anyone when I confronted Commissioner Tare “T” Davis during last week’s county commissioners’ meeting on his jackboot tactic of praying as he does to his god at the beginning of meetings. My point was that there have been 28,000 gods in the history of man.
Our nation was founded on the freedom of religion. The king couldn’t force everyone to follow in the beliefs of the Church of England.
As Commissioner Hunt has shown us, a moment of silence to pray or meditate is more appropriate in a Democracy.
I also have a problem with those that preach but don’t practice Christianity.
First they came for the Communists, and I did not speak out because I was not a Communist.
Then they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out because I was not a trade unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me, and there was no one left to speak out for me.
JOE MANN
Manson
