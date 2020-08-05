The following is reprinted from May 2006.
I have always believed in the philosophy of living life one day at a time, taking life slow and easy, not getting upset at small things or large things either, facing life’s problems and challenges one at a time, dealing with them as they come, fixing what I can and not worrying about what I can’t fix. Yesterday is gone. Tomorrow hasn’t gotten here yet.
I’m not getting any younger; therefore, I have no time to spend worrying, being angry, vindictive, jealous, or feeling guilty. I don’t now, nor have I ever, hated anyone. These things will make you tired and worn out, and you will miss out on many good and pleasant things if you dwell on the unpleasant things.
Some people take a small problem and try to turn it into a big one, and some have gotten really good at doing it. I like to take small good things and turn them into larger good things. I learned long ago that there is a reason for everything that happens in nature, no matter how insignificant one might seem. And when I see something happen, I try to figure it out. Such was the case last Wednesday.
I was sent on temporary assignment to work several beaver damaged sites in Northampton and Hertford counties. My second stop that morning took me through the small village of Lasker, population 99, with its beautiful golf course, and on through Woodland, population 820. I hung a left on Highway 258 and turned right on secondary road 1542, stopping just barely into Hertford County, close to where Urahaw Swamp Creek crosses the county line.
It was here that a right big beaver dam located 30 feet upstream from the paved road was holding back a two-acre pond that had flooded a tract of timber. However, it wasn’t the timber that was worrying the Department of Transportation people. In the event of a substantial rainfall, that beaver dam could break, sending a wall of water across the road with the possibility of washing away the roadway and any vehicle that might be passing by.
I pulled on my hip waders, picked up my big rake and walked out on the beaver dam to a point directly over the stream. I began to tear away at the mud, sticks and logs that the beavers had so expertly used to build the dam.
My entire life has been dedicated to animals, especially wild animals. My particular passion has been helping bluebirds to survive man’s relentless destruction of wild places.
The water at the beaver dam where I was working was nine or 10 feet deep, and soon I had torn a small trench down through the mud and sticks. A trickle of water had begun to run through, and in an hour or so, I would have the entire middle of the dam open. It would take about 12 hours for the water to pour out and let the land begin to dry.
As I was digging through the dam, I found a most unusual piece of wood. It was a knothole from the limb of a hardwood tree, about 14 inches in length and perfect size and shape for a natural opening to a bluebird house. I was about 30 feet from the road’s edge, and I planned to toss that beautiful piece of wood so that it would land close to the asphalt. If I failed to throw it hard enough, it would fall in the creek, and if I were to throw it too hard, it would land in the road and would be run over by a vehicle.
I made a perfect throw. It landed in the grass right beside the road’s edge. As I continued to work on that dam, in my mind I drew up a plan to make a beautiful bluebird house with that knothole for a natural opening that was sure to attract a pair of bluebirds.
Thirty minutes or so later, I heard a voice behind me saying, “I’ve been wondering when somebody was going to bust that beaver dam. It’s got a lot of my field flooded upstream.” I turned around and saw a tall man, obviously a farmer, wearing bibbed overalls and an old timey straw hat. We talked for a while, and I assured him that the dam would be gone in an hour or so. Just before he walked away, he spied that piece of wood with the knothole lying there in the grass. He picked it up, looked it over and then hurled it into the beaver pond.
I thought to myself, “Doggone it, he threw away my beautiful bluebird house entrance.” Disappointed, I went back to work, tearing away at the beaver dam. An hour later, I had opened up most of the center of the dam, and a right big flow of water was rushing through. I stood there watching mud, moss, turtles, fish and, every once in a while, a beer can wash by me.
All of a sudden, a small piece of wood caught my eye as it floated toward the break in the dam. I could hardly believe it. It was that piece of wood with the knothole in it, steadily coming toward me. I would have only one chance to snag it with my rake before it rushed by. Success! I caught it and held it in my hand.
That was one of the small, insignificant things that I spoke of earlier, small but important to me. I built a bluebird house and put that knothole on the door.
As I said, I like to take life easy and savor the small pleasures. Sometimes I come in contact with others whom I instantly know are also easygoing. Just the other day, I was dialing a long distance phone number, and a man I didn’t know answered. Realizing I had made an error, I said to him, “I’m sorry. I dialed the wrong number.” His reply was, “You have a nice day.”
Everyone needs to have a passion in life, a goal to reach, a quest to pursue, and the longer it takes, the greater will be your reward. Everyone needs a hero, and we all should be role models for someone else.
So slow down a little bit, go easy, quit worrying, and enjoy the simple, natural things in life. Continue your quest, and one of these days you’re going to get to the top of that hill and see your rewards lying there before you.
