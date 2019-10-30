The following is reprinted from March 2012
It was a funny sight all around the barnyard, the big mother chicken with her 12 tiny adopted baby quail, scratching in the dirt here and there, uncovering bugs and worms. As the babies pecked in the dirt to get the bugs and worms, they were also pecking and swallowing tiny grits needed by all feathered creatures, wild and domestic, for proper digestion.
Birds don’t have teeth; instead, they have an organ called a “craw” and another one called a “gizzard,” both part of the digestive tract where their food is ground. Birds need to swallow grits, small stones and even little pieces of broken glass that go to their gizzard and craw and help to grind up seeds and other food items that are swallowed.
There were other mother hens around the barnyard with baby chicks. Whenever a loud noise occurred, the baby chicks paid little or no attention to it, but those little quail would scurry under their mother hen. I think that their wild traits and their constant caution caused the mother hen to love them more.
Newborn or newly hatched wild creatures grow up and mature more quickly than their domestic counterparts, and that’s because from the moment they are born, they are in constant danger. Living wild and free comes with a price, which often is life itself. This is especially true for the prey animals and birds such as those baby quail. Remember, the only reason prey animals are here on Earth is to provide food for the predators. Also remember nature’s only law, “only the strong survive.” All prey creatures know this from the day they breathe their first breath. Even though they enjoy their wild freedom, they never really completely relax.
That is why one sunny summer day those baby quail that the mother chicken hatched and nourished broke her heart. Domestic animals and human beings tend to be individualistic, meaning that each one reacts differently to certain things. For instance, one dog will wag his tail when you pat his head, and another one will bite you. One horse or mule will allow you to mount and ride it, and another will buck and throw you into the air.
On the other hand, all wild creatures of the same species react identically to the same situation. For instance, if you try to pat a wild coyote, you will get bitten. If you try to ride a wild horse, you will be thrown off.
It takes a baby chicken about seven months to look and act like a grown one. A baby quail takes only 12 weeks to look like a full-grown quail. Those 12 baby quail were almost full grown in September of that year. The mother hen no longer needed to scratch the dirt for them to find bugs and worms. They were doing it on their own. One day just before noon, a farm truck or tractor backfired, sounding much like a gunshot. Those 12 quail, acting as one, thundered into the air and flew from the barnyard and out of sight, last seen clearing treetops off in the distance.
The mother chicken, squawking loudly, tried to run in the direction they flew, but in only seconds they were out of sight and gone forever. For several days she clucked and called, obviously grieving for them. But their time had come, and nature had her way.
I’ve always had a soft spot for chickens, probably coming from the time I was a baby and Mama would let me hold soft little newly hatched chicks which country folks called “biddies.” One day when Daddy, Percy and I were at the livestock sale at Lancaster’s Stockyard in Rocky Mount, Daddy bought a crate full of chicken hens. The farmer who sold those chickens made it clear to Daddy that those hens were old and “laid out,” meaning that they could no longer lay eggs and their only use would be to eat them.
They were big and pretty Rhode Island Reds, and it bothered me that they would be killed and eaten. I said, “Daddy, let’s don’t kill those chickens. Look how pretty they are.” Daddy answered, “Son, we can’t afford to keep chickens that don’t lay eggs. We will kill them next Saturday.” The next day I tried one more time, asking Daddy not to kill them. He stood firm and said, “Son, if they could lay eggs, we would keep them, but they can’t, so we are going to eat them.”
All of a sudden an idea hit me like a bolt of lightning. We were keeping those hens in a rather small cage as we waited for Saturday. While Daddy and Percy were away for a while, I went into our chicken house and took several eggs from the nest boxes. I put those freshly laid eggs in the cage with the old hens. When Daddy and Percy returned and Daddy saw those eggs, he was surprised. The next day I again took some eggs from chicken nests in the chicken house and put them in the old hens’ cage. This time when he saw the eggs he said to Percy, “That man who sold us those chickens sure was mistaken. Those are good layers. Turn them loose with the other chickens.” I was so happy, but Percy gave me a sly look as he opened the cage and, one by one, set them free.
Later, when we were alone, Percy said to me, “Boy, you might have put one over on your daddy, but you didn’t fool me.” I asked him how he knew that. He replied, “Well, for one thing, a chicken can’t lay but one egg a day, and that second day there were more eggs in that cage than there were chickens. And another thing, all those hens lay brown eggs, but a couple of the eggs were white.”
I sure do miss Daddy and Percy and all of those simple, wonderful and uncomplicated times so long ago.
