Palmer Springs Volunteer Fire Department would like to thank the community for the overwhelming support of our drive-thru fried chicken dinner July 17.
As this was our first drive thru fundraiser, we regret and apologize to the large number of supporters who were unable to purchase chicken dinners because we ran out.
In the future, we will attempt to better anticipate higher demand for fundraising dinners and hope the community will continue to support the PSVFD.
PEYTON FIELD
PSVFD
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.