The following is reprinted from May 2005.
I have a good friend who is a career U.S. Army officer named Cleatus. He is currently serving in Kuwait and Iraq.
Cleatus has been stationed in many parts of the United States and also in many foreign countries. He has been all over the world and has seen just about every place worth seeing; and he likes Warren County, North Carolina, better than all of the rest.
In a few short years, he will retire and has every intention of spending the rest of his life here. Wants to buy some land in the country and settle down.
Just before leaving for Iraq, Cleatus reassured me that he would be back, and I know he will. I once asked him why he liked Warren County so much, and he said that it is the beauty of the land, the rural atmosphere, uncrowded space, and several other things, but most of all it is the people. Said that he had never before been in a place where it was so easy to talk to people and to watch them turn from strangers into friends so quickly.
Next to his love for and devotion to his country and family, Cleatus loves hunting, fishing, and the all around out of doors best. He grew up in the mountains of Pennsylvania and sharpened his survival skills early in life.
Wherever he has been stationed in the world, he has spent most of his off-duty time in the wilderness. He has taken bears, elk, antelope, moose, and deer. Last summer, he caught and released two giant catfish in the Missouri River. Says that Alaska has the most wildlife and rugged habitat, and that’s where a most serious incident happened to him.
Cleatus was stationed at an Army post in Alaska and had built up some leave that he needed to take, so he called up his best friend, Gene, who lives in New York and who had once served in the Army with him at Fort Bragg. Gene flew from New York to Alaska, and the two of them planned a hunting trip in the Alaska wilderness.
There was only one way to get where they wanted to hunt, deep into the rugged, dangerous, isolated wilds, and that was by plane. So they hired a “bush pilot” to take them where they wanted to go. Early one morning, they loaded a small tent, their guns, sleeping bags and a few basic food items into a single engine plane and headed out.
The plane landed on a sandbar in a river, and the pilot was to return for them in 10 days. That far out, they had absolutely no communications or any way to contact anyone else. But that’s the way they wanted it, alone in the rugged wilderness, living off the land, eating whatever they hunted and killed.
They watched the plane take off and disappear into the clouds. The two of them experienced something of an apprehensive excitement for an instant, alone in such a vast wilderness. They set up the tent in a clearing on the riverbank, secured their gear and provisions, built a campfire, and later turned in for a good night’s sleep. The date was Sept. 1, 2001.
Their adventure turned out to be everything they had hoped for. They hunted, fished, and hiked, and no other human being was within many miles. They scouted for game and hunted during the day and listened to the night sounds of the wild things as they lay in their tent under the Alaskan sky. They heard the calls of wolves, owls, the too-close snorting of bears, and a few noises that they didn’t know.
On the fourth or fifth day, Gene shot a moose, and they dressed it out, keeping the choice cuts and leaving the remainder of the carcass for the wolves, bears, and bobcats. They cooked and relished the moose steaks, loin cuts, ribs, and chops. They agreed that it just doesn’t get any better than that.
Their odyssey lasted for nine days, and all too soon the 10th and final day dawned crisp and clear. The bush pilot was supposed to return for them before noon. Cleatus and Gene rolled up their sleeping bags, took down the tent, packed up their gear and waited for the plane to arrive. And they waited and waited and waited. Several hours later, as the sun was disappearing behind the mountains, they realized that the plane would not come that day.
The date was Sept. 11, 2001, and we all know what happened on that day. But Cleatus and Gene, being that far out in the wilds of Alaska, and with no contact with civilization, had no way of knowing what had happened or that for several days all flights into, inside of, or out of the United States were banned. In other words, no aircraft could fly in the nation until the ban was lifted, and that would be several days away.
On the second day of waiting, their concern changed to worry, and on the third day, worry changed to apprehension. Most of their provisions were gone, and they were fast becoming tired of moose meat three times a day. They finally reached the conclusion that the plane had crashed on the return trip for them and no one knew they were there. So they packed a few critical survival items and inflated their rubber raft. They left a note in their camp for any rescue team that might come searching for them. The note told of their predicament, the date, and that they were going to go downstream, hoping to reach civilization. The note also said, “Don’t give up on us because we won’t give up.”
Just as they were about to shove off, they heard a noise in the sky, and soon a small plane swooped over them, circled, and landed on the sandbar. It was the bush pilot that had brought them in and had returned five days late. Cleatus jumped from the raft, ran to the plane, grabbed the pilot by his shirt collar, and demanded of him the reason he had left them stranded in the wilderness for four days. The poor guy began to tell Cleatus about the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, and that all airplane flights had been grounded, but Cleatus wasn’t buying it. He handed Cleatus a satellite phone, and Cleatus called his wife, Carla, who assured him that the pilot was telling the truth.
This happened three and a half years ago, and to this day, Cleatus will not eat moose meat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.