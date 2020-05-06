CBS announced last week that it is bringing back Sunday evening movies. The announcement was somewhat nostalgic for me as I reminisced about my childhood when we only had a few select channels to watch. However, in my opinion, it is a little too late for them to make an impact on what movies I watch. Also, at the time that I heard the announcement, I also wondered if CBS was aware of Netflix.
During this time of sheltering in place, or staying at home, and much to my surprise, I have become quite the fan of Netflix. Now, do not get me wrong, nothing takes the place of a good book whether I am reading one or writing one; there is something magical about the mental process of bringing a book to life through words and imagination.
And I am not sure what kind of dinosaur this makes me, but I had never watched anything on Netflix until the end of 2019. According to Business Insider, in 1997, Netflix was created as a mail order DVD service and struggled in competition with Blockbuster. In 2007, Netflix added their streaming service and now GenZers are asking, “What is Blockbuster?”
Yes, it seems as though Netflix, Hulu, YouTube and other streaming services were made just for a time such as this. This article is not written to promote Netflix in any way, but as an indication of what pushed me to the dark side! I have heard that the first step to any recovery is to first acknowledge the problem. I am hooked on Netflix.
Now, this is a service that has to be paid on a monthly basis, so I never owned a subscription because it would surely break the entertainment line in my personal budget. However, my daughter, who is a struggling college student, was gracious enough to share her subscription with her parents. Which leads me to believe that I was paying for it anyway and just did not know it. But I digress.
This column is to share how much I have been enjoying Netflix, not how I might have been paying for the service for years and had never used it until my daughter who, in her own words, was sick and tired of seeing me spend my Christmas break watching Hallmark movies. She said every story line in each movie was the same.
So much to my amazement, I had absolutely no idea that I had access to Netflix on our television, and in GenZ fashion, she pulled up Netflix, logged in and found a movie for me to watch in about two minutes flat, a whole new world. Thousands of movies and original Netflix series right in my living room, and I didn’t even have to sit at my computer watching.
I could actually kick back on the sofa or sit back and prop my feet up on the ottoman and choose what I would watch next. And if I fall asleep watching, I could finish my nap and rewind to what I missed or pause to catch up with friends on the phone. I could eat healthy snacks right out of my own fridge, or secretly binge on chips and ice cream, (No one ever said anything about a winter with no ice cream) or even eat dinner while watching. Oh, strike that. We should eat dinner at the dining room table as a family. My goodness, I have really gotten out of control.
Okay, back to Netflix. My daughter made each family member an account, and the service even makes recommendations of selections based on previous choices. Now, I am going to mention a few of my favorites such as “All American,” which is about an All Star high school football player from Compton, Calif., whose mother decides to send him to high school in Beverly Hills, Calif., which is an entirely new world for the student, Spencer, who was my favorite character. “All American” has very realistic narratives of life struggles for high school students and how their parents play a vital and extremely important role in building their foundation. But at the end of the day, it highlights the students’ responsibility to be accountable for their decisions. Another one of my favorites is “Grace and Frankie,” staring Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda. They become roommates after getting divorced from 40-year marriages. If you are totally against profanity, you might want to skip this original Netflix series; however, if you are fans of Lily and Jane, you will probably want to tune it and attribute their foul language to the old adage, the old and the bold. Either way, this series is packed with humor, wit, and many, many thoughts of “these kinds of things really could happen, but, Father, please!”
And lastly, I thoroughly enjoyed and stayed up until 4 a.m. one morning binge watching “Outer Banks.” “Outer Banks” depicts characters living on the Outer Banks of North Carolina who are searching for lost treasure. Once again, the main characters are teenagers who are in my opinion too grown, but my kids remind me that it is only television and not real life.
I am working slowly to pull myself from the screen; after all, I will never be able to watch everything that is streamed from Netflix, or will I? And then I will move to Hulu and then…
T.A. Jones is a regular contributor to The Warren Record and the author of “A Summer with No Ice Cream.” She can be reached at terryalstonjones@gmail.com.
