Editor’s note: The following was submitted as a work of prose inspired by the dedication of a historical marker in Norlina honoring native son Fletcher Wolfe.
I saw your piece about the historical marker. Thank you and whoever else that spread the news.
I was a boy chorister in Atlanta ‘67, ‘68, sang soprano, rehearsed Handel oratorio “Judas Maccabaeus” and Stravinsky’s “Symphony of Psalms” that season.
I recall one or two rehearsals with men’s choir and orchestra under the direction of Robert Shaw.
I don’t recollect our actual public performances.
But I remember Fletcher Wolfe.
Hierarchy is real, and he knows his place, it seems, where his confidence reverberates even today, inhabiting connection, tempered and attuned to wrestle harmony from discord in ways that makes him master, maestro.
Cacophony had and has no excuse, no hiding place — at his hand, we boys, among countless others, were admitted and encouraged to participate in (and as!) those strange symbols of divine order and discipline which are and are not martial.
We were spun and woven, waving the banner of a kingdom we cannot see in full.
Those hours in his presence decades ago mysteriously dedicated us in formations of musical integrity enduring now and going on unseen, but plainly heard.
Listen, attend, and join in, by grace, with joy and awe.
The light of human kind consoles us when we sing together, and we are proper living lamp stands.
Fletcher Wolfe has steadily conveyed. He gets across. His gifts are multiplied. His service is our privilege. God help us to deserve it.
WILLIAM “BUCK” BUCKLEY
Atlanta, Ga.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.