Dear fellow citizens of Warren County,
We are faced with a situation that demands that we must pull ourselves up by the bootstraps of our budget to address the issue of broadband in a way that will address the funding needs of this 21st century utility in an expeditious and responsible manner.
The digital divide continues to exist. Most students do not have access to the internet, which is the primary source in the delivery of education now and will continue to be depended upon once children return to the classroom. There is no escaping the need for this service. To households that may not have children in our schools, be reminded we are all beneficiaries of the talent and skill sets of these young people as they become viable members of our communities.
We are all in adjustment mode given the circumstances that require us to rethink how we do things. Therein lies the blessing: an opportunity to change how we do things that will be for the greater good! Now is the time for us to take action that is unapologetically equitable in providing broadband/internet service to all households for use in education, healthcare, employment and economic/business growth.
I appeal to you all to contact our county commissioners to support establishing a five-year line item on the budget that allows for the collection of an additional property tax and an additional sales tax as a way for each and every one of us to help pay for what we need to remain viable. The county manager and staff can figure out how to make the collection, but first we must let them know it is supported.
We the people! We must become our own lobbyists of sorts. This is an opportunity that we can support an action that will benefit the county for generations. I would love to host a Zoom meeting on this topic, but that would leave out half of the people in the county! To all my senior neighbors, I would love for you to be able to access telehealth and keep up with your medical lab results online so you don’t have to worry about how to get to the doctor’s office or feeling too poorly to leave the house, but that would leave over half of you out! I would love for fellow citizens to be able to use their devices to be able to call for an Uber or Lyft ride and rid the barrier of transportation, but that would leave over half of you out! I would love for my seniors or anybody to be able to go online and order goods to be delivered to your homes, but that would leave half of you out!
Did you know that Ivy League institutions such as Harvard are offering online classes free, but that would leave half of you out! Did you know that Zoom is being used for students to meet with teachers and see classmates for teaching experiences, but over half of our children are being left behind!
But again, here is the blessing: We can change it! Call your commissioners to let them know of your support. To all the naysayers, but not haters, please feel free to call me at 252-586-3397. I would love to share my email, but that would leave over half of you unable to connect! Be well.
CAROLYN ROSS-HOLMES
Littleton
