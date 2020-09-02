The following is reprinted from July 2009.
A good friend of mine, who is approximately my age, has three grown children. The oldest is a son, the second oldest is a daughter, and the youngest is a son. The two oldest children did exceedingly well in grade school, graduated at the top of their class in high school, and went on to achieve honors and high degrees in college.
Not so with the younger son. He barely made it past each grade and just barely graduated from high school, not because he was a slow learner; it’s just that he was bored.
There was an early indication that he possessed creative and manipulative talents. During his senior year in high school, he decided to enter the race for student body president. There were several students running for the position, and each one but this young man campaigned hard and loud.
Shortly before election day, a poll was taken, and it showed him with only three percent of the votes. His dad said to him, “Son, if you don’t get up off your duff and campaign, you are not going to get any votes.” The kid replied, “Relax, Dad. I’m going to win.”
The day prior to the election, an assembly of all students was held in the large auditorium, and each candidate was allowed a few minutes to present his or her forum and to try to convince the students to vote for him or her. This young man was the last to speak.
This kid had several of his friends scattered throughout the audience. When he began to speak, one of his “plants” rose to his feet and shouted, “Go, man, go!” Then another jumped up and began to shout and chant in support. Soon, they had the audience so fired up and enthused that most of them were standing and cheering.
The next day that kid won the election with more than 90 percent of the votes.
Several weeks after the boy graduated from high school, his dad gave him an ultimatum. He could find a job and get out on his own or start
paying rent to live at home. The way I see it, that was a smart move on his father’s part because either option required the son to get a job.
So the boy got a job at a local floristry delivering flower arrangements and helping with miscellaneous floral activities. A large part of the sales was artificial flowers, mostly the plastic type.
There was a large city-owned cemetery a short distance away, and one day a week, city maintenance workers removed all flowers from the cemetery, put them in a big pile and later took them to a landfill. This kid would go there early in the morning, pick up a lot of those discarded floral arrangements, clean them up and re-sell them for the floristry. Because of that and other shrewd ideas that the boy had, the owner of that floral shop was able to open up two or three additional shops.
However, pretty soon, the boy grew bored with the floral business. He went to visit his older brother in Los Angeles, liked the area and decided to stay. He took a job at Disney Studios, kind of a low salaried, maintenance-type job. Some time later, he was called to the office of the comptroller, who said to him, “I’m going on a business trip for a week. This office of mine is a mess. While I’m away, I want you to clean and straighten it up.”
The office was indeed a mess; old furniture and things stacked and scattered about. The kid got down to some serious work. You see, he thrived on challenge, and it somehow activated his hidden talents.
In the course of his maintenance duties, he had seen many old and not so old movie props stored in various places around the Disney movie studios no longer being used. He remembered seeing right many pieces of furniture gathering dust among the other props. That furniture was high quality and high dollar stuff that would probably never be used again.
To make a long story short, when the comptroller returned from his trip, he saw that his office had been transformed into a place of beauty and efficiency. He immediately sent for the young man. When the boy walked in, not sure of what to expect, the man asked, “What did all of this cost?” The boy answered, “Nothing.” The comptroller said to him, “Be here in my office at 8 o’clock tomorrow morning, and wear a suit and tie.”
It was then that the boy was informed that he had a new job with the Disney Corporation, assistant to the comptroller, with a right hefty salary increase. He was put in charge of movie production facilities, to include cameras, lighting and props. A short time later he assisted in the production of the movie, “Pirates of the Caribbean.”
But now he is no longer with Disney. He has started his own company, Independent Special Projects, in which he is producer/director. He is working to produce a Christmas special for the Disney Channel.
Some people say that they are born lucky. That may or may not be true. I figure this kid uses his head to create his own luck. Maybe he would like to someday be president of the United States.
