Stay at home! Hopefully, we are all aware that Gov. Cooper has issued a “stay at home” order for the state of North Carolina to help decrease the spread of COVID-19, or coronavirus pandemic. Obeying this order is critical. This order, along with social distancing—six feet—and hand washing, will save lives.
Although you may not know anyone who has tested positive, I believe it is here among us, and we know it is all around us. COVID-19 virus is accelerating at a detrimental speed and taking lives at a rapid rate. Warren County residents should stand together and follow the orders that have been set in place to help combat this devastating and uncertain time in our history. Everyone should be treated as if they are infected.
Most of you may know me from the Warrenton Supply Company hardware store. I also have been a practicing intensive care unit respiratory therapist for 20 years. I have never seen anything like this. Therefore, in the interest of my fellow Warren County friends and the state of North Carolina, I have decided to close the hardware store for 30 days per the order of our governor.
I apologize for any inconvenience to my customers; however, I do not apologize for my actions to help decrease the spread of this invisible virus pandemic.
Stay at home, wash your hands and be smart.
SELENA MOORING, BSRT, RRT, RCP
Warrenton Supply Company
Warrenton
