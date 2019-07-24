I am a proud Democrat. Many of my friends call me a liberal, and I don’t argue with them. I support many of the progressive ideas being proposed by Democratic candidates as we approach the 2020 election, but there are some I do not support. I am not a Nazi. I am not a fascist. I am not a communist. Neither are any of the current primary candidates for the Democratic nomination for president of the United States, as implied by a letter to the editor in last week’s newspaper. To imply that the upstanding and accomplished U.S. citizens running for president (including a former vice president, three governors, six senators, six members of the House of Representatives, four city mayors, an admiral, several military veterans, a millionaire and several successful businessmen and business women) are Nazis, fascists or communists is absurd. One wonders what metric the letter writer used to judge and categorize these candidates.
Further, this same letter writer claimed that Democrats are “out to destroy the USA and our constitution,” which is even more absurd. The Democratic Party obviously supports and defends the United States, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. In addition, there is no secret Democratic plan to “establish a one world government,” as the letter writer claims. To say otherwise is more than a little misinformed.
All Americans have an absolute right to their opinions and to discuss them with whomever they choose, but they do not have a right to their own facts. Similarly, The Warren Record has a right to decline to print letters that do not advance a serious discussion of the issues we face as a nation.
I call upon The Warren Record, as we head into the upcoming 2020 elections, to publish many Letters to the Editor from all parts of the political spectrum that substantively address and discuss opinions on policy issues. I also call upon The Warren Record to refrain from printing letters that resort to insults, innuendo and ignorant gibberish.
DANIEL SULLIVAN
Manson
