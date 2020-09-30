Throughout the year, the Lake Gaston 911 Task Force makes a sincere effort to thank the wonderful men and women that help to keep us all safe.
Usually, we bring goodie baskets filled with all kinds of treats to help make their job a little more enjoyable and to let them know how much they are appreciated.
Oct. 4-10 is Fire Prevention Week. Please take this opportunity to reach out to your local fire department and send them a thank you note, or better yet a donation.
Thanks for helping us give these wonderful front line heroes a great big thank you.
PEGGY DONOCHOD
Bracey, Va.
