Democratic members of the House of Representatives of 2017 through 2020 will be remembered as having committed the worst political act in the history of the United States. There are no adjectives or adverbs that can adequately describe the extremely partisan performance of Democrats during their campaign to discredit and impeach President Trump. There were calls for impeachment on his first day in office. The “charges” they eventually voted on could have been made against every former president.
Based on a false dossier by a discredited source, Democrats claimed collusion with Russia, the same country that Obama had said was not a threat when campaigning against Romney. In fact, Obama had been recorded telling the Russian president that he would be “more flexible after his reelection.” Did Democrats complain about that clear violation of proper foreign relations and abuse of power?
Sixty-some years ago it was fun for junior high students to see who could spell the word antidisestablishmentarianism the fastest. They didn’t care what the word meant. It was just fun to compete with each other. Democrats have been trying for decades to disestablish the basic foundations of the U.S. government. But since 2008 they have increased their efforts exponentially. They have allowed criminal acts by high level government employees to go without the slightest mention. Destruction of official government data, spying on political opponents, lying about criminal acts, leaking classified information, clear demonstrations of political bias, changing words in official documentation to obtain FISA court approval to monitor political opponents, attempts to cover up their criminal acts, and conspiracy to put the blame on their political opponents for exactly what they had done. Saul Alinsky would be so proud of current day Democrats. Pelosi, Schiff, Nadler and several other Democrats could have assembled a hundred yard dash team, just based on the way they ran to get in front of television cameras every time they created a new “negative” claim about our president. Did the media ever question the validity of Democrats’ hyperbole?
Democrats have established a very dangerous precedent that could have the worst deleterious effect on the future of the United States. Underneath their chorus of smirking declarations of solemnity and prayerful considerations is the probability that the foundations of our republic have been irreparably poisoned. Will voters be able to put it right?
RON SKOW
Littleton
