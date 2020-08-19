I’m delighted Warren GOP included in their literature my speech at the “John Hyman - Voter Registration.” The political heritage shared with Hyman is relevant to values the Warren GOP holds, and celebrating his life will hopefully become an annual event.
Misrepresenting my comments and “ad-hominem” attacks on candidates, myself included, by (Mark and Beth) Wethington’s (Aug. 5) letter is not surprising given today’s political climate.
In the 1800s, the Democratic and Republican Parties were very different. Their political histories being antithetical to one-another was the context of my message.
It’s not a “misrepresentation” stating the 13th and 15th Amendments (abolishing slavery and right to vote) passed with “100% Republican support. The 14th Amendment (citizenship) passed with 0% support from Democrats. “Women’s Suffrage” began with Republicans.
The 19th Amendment (women voting) was written by a Republican senator. A “higher percentage” of Republicans supported the Civil-Rights Acts of 1957/64. These realities, denoted as misrepresentations by the Wethingtons, were conveniently left out. I’m grateful to these early Republicans for securing these amendments and principles of our party.
In contrast, the Democrats’ history includes lynching Black Americans and White Republicans while passing “Jim-Crow laws.” Democrats blocked schoolhouse doorways denying Black children from entering. Today, they deny them school choice.
Larry Elder was one minority voices claiming “no Republican owned a slave prior to the Civil War.” He now claims “10.” D’Souza’s research maintains “0.” The fact remains, it was Democrats who fought to keep 4 million people ensnared in the bondage of slavery.
Nothing in Republican history compares. One can understand why they want to “flip” that narrative, the problem is, it’s non-transferable.
Honesty is critical in elections. That’s why one shouldn’t vote for candidates claiming to be moderate when they are socialist. As the Democratic Party slips deeper into what Dr. Voddie Baucham (Oxford University, England) coined as “Ethnic Gnosticism” and “Cultural Marxism”, we witness what years of Democratic policies produce playing out in cities streets across our nation.
This shift to Socialist/Marxism is driving people of color out of the Democratic Party. Evidenced by movements like “Blexit,” “Lexit,” and others reestablishing roots in the Republican Party.
Our Warren GOP, chaired by my wife, a Hispanic woman, remains committed to its founding principles; equality of all citizens, the inherent value of every person, and affirming our God-given liberties enumerated in our Constitution.
I’m committed to securing these blessings of liberty for future generations. It’s here that I stand, asking others to stand with me.
DAVID WOODSON
Warrenton
