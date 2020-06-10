I was heartbroken to pass by and see the old Rose’s, aka Milano’s pizzeria. My daughter said they make the best fried chicken. I love the pizza.
When I was a little girl I went there every day to shop. This truly is a landmark of Warrenton that will be truly missed. I pray CC can get her flower shop repaired.
As I stood across the street they put the fire out. I thought to myself about the things we take for granted. I pray, too, that they can soon rebuild and relocate.
I salute all the emergency and fire departments who fought for hours to get the fire under control. Warrenton will come back stronger than ever.
DOROTHY IRENE WILLIAMS-KEARNEY
Warrenton
