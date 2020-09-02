Sept. 17-23 each year is designated as Constitution Week. The Constitution is a living document that assures each citizen of the freedoms Americans cherish and appreciate.
The Daughters of the American Revolution keep the legacy of our ancestors alive by promoting the ideals these ancestors fought valiantly to give their descendants.
The commitment of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is to encourage, study and educate the public about the Constitution, which was adopted by the American Congress of the Confederation on Sept. 17, 1787. Keep the legacy alive!
“Rise and Shine for America!”
SPOTSYLVANIA CHAPTER
National Society Daughters of the American Revolution
