This summer, I had the opportunity to shop early each Saturday morning at the Warren County Farmers Market
I want to commend the vendors for their excellent service and variety of wares. Every Saturday, regardless of the type of weather, so hot the macadam was steaming, windy enough to blow the canopies helter-skelter and rain coming down in torrents. Yet these hardy folds were there!
Also, a variety of entertainment was available for folks to enjoy while they shopped.
I look forward to another year of summer shopping at the Warren County Farmers Market.
SARAH PELFREY
Fredericksburg, Va.
