The following is reprinted from January 2006.
Those of us who spend a lot of our time in wild, way out places sometimes witness strange, sometimes unexplainable, occurrences.
Some of the people who have seen these things are hikers, hunters, fishermen, trappers and other outdoor-oriented folks. Since I am all of the above, I have experienced more than my share of nature’s wonders and mysteries. Several of these things I have shared with others through my newspaper columns and speaking engagements, but the great majority are so strange and unbelievable that I wouldn’t dare reveal them to anyone else for fear of being considered crazy.
Some of the strange happenings that I have seen and later shared with others are the deer submerged in the Roanoke River, the snake and the frog with a stick in its mouth, the red-tail hawk lying on the forest floor with a big blacksnake coiled around it, the two foxes who ran a pack of fox hounds to exhaustion, and several others.
Almost every outdoorsman has at least one such event tucked away in his memory. A good friend of mine recently told me of an incident involving two men whom he knew quite well. Both of these men are almost elderly, and both have been lifelong outdoorsmen, hunters, trappers, etc. One night, one of them was visiting in the home of the other. A fact that adds to the strangeness of this event is that these two gentlemen are about the same age and both lived in the same county, but grew up many miles apart.
During the course of the visit that night, the conversation drifted to arrowheads, spear points, and other Native American artifacts.
The host opened a box and began to show the guest his collection of artifacts. One that he held up to show was one-half of a magnificent spear point made of flint and probably at least 10,000 years old. No one will ever know what caused it to break in half or when it was broken, maybe during a hunt or battle eons ago, or maybe it was run over by farm machinery 100 years or less in the past.
The sight of that broken relic rang a bell in the guest’s mind. The next day, he returned to the host’s front door and handed him the other half of that spear point. It turned out that each of those men, when they were young boys living miles apart, had found a half of the same spear point, and each of them had kept his half through the years.
In my young days, it was not unusual to find arrowheads or the much older projectile points, and I owned a right good collection of them. In my late teens and into my early 20s, I spent a great deal of time quail hunting, often from daybreak until sunset. Many times I would find four or five arrowheads in a day’s hunt. The places where I found the most of them were the plowed fields near the Roanoke River and Fishing Creek.
Most of us young country boys collected arrowheads, and most of them kind of took their artifacts for granted. But not I. I treasured deeply every one I found, and many a time, I traded other boys my age a candy bar, marbles, or other insignificant things for arrowheads. Every time I came into possession of one, my mind would drift back thousands of years into the past, and I could picture some ancient hunter firing his arrow or launching his spear at a wild animal.
One particular incident that I will forever remember happened when I was 12 years old. A stream named “Horse Branch” flows through one of our pastures, runs under Highway 1001, which is the road from Warrenton to Henderson, meanders on down behind Faulk Alston’s old house and the old slaughter house, past Folly Springs and eventually empties into Fishing Creek near the Warrenton water plant.
As a boy, I spent many a day rambling up and down Horse Branch, fishing for horny heads and round fish in spring and summer, and hunting rabbits in winter.
I well remember a Saturday one summer when it poured rain from sun-up until midnight, and I was forced to spend the whole day in the hay loft of our barn, waiting for that “gulley washer” and “trash mover” to end. Sunday morning dawned bright and clear, and I couldn’t wait to once again roam the banks of Horse Branch.
Just before I got to the slaughter house, I discovered that the deluge of rain had caused the branch to overflow, and the raging current had undercut a steep bank, causing part of it to cave in, exposing a small mound of stones. Much to my surprise and delight, I saw a magnificent blue-gray spear point lying on top of that pile of stones, just as perfect as the day so many thousands of years ago when some ancient person had thrown it at a deer, bear, fish, or maybe another ancient person.
To this day, it has remained one of my most prized possessions, and its discovery is one of those strange occurrences of which I speak.
