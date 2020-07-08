Recently, I watched a couple of interviews that Robert W. Lee, a direct descendant of Robert E. Lee, gave concerning taking down Confederate monuments.
I was truly astonished and elated that finally some people are willing to tell the truth. I hope that everyone takes some time to Google his interviews. Mr. Lee does an excellent job of linking white supremacy to the Confederate heritage that some profess to have.
There is an old saying that “ignorance is bliss.” Hiding behind words like heritage and pride no longer cover the ugliness of the Confederate cause. Bliss has its own consequences; it is oblivious to reality at times. Bliss is dying in the arms of the Confederate monuments which are being hauled off to graveyards.
America seems to be waking up and willing to tell the truth about history which was not written in our history books.
I hope more Robert W. Lees, Professor Hinsons and others begin to speak the trust about the past, what it truly represented, and who the real heroes were who fought for freedom. This conversation should be as diverse as the people peacefully marching in the streets.
JOYCE GREEN WILLIAMS
Warrenton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.