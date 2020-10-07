Every year, hundreds of people across North Carolina are injured (or worse) in home fires. And what’s especially tragic is many of these fires occur in the heart of where we live: the kitchen.
As we all are spending more time hunkered down in our homes and cooking more meals in our own kitchens these days as a result of COVID-19, the risk of kitchen fires has only increased. As a local fire chief and an independent insurance agent here in Warrenton, I know the personal and financial toll that house fires can take on a family. That’s why I am proud be a part of the Independent Insurance Agents of North Carolina (IIANC) effort to raise awareness about kitchen fires with the “Put the Lid on Kitchen Fires” campaign to help keep our homes and those we love safe. I encourage everyone to join us in supporting fire safety awareness throughout the month of October.
For more information on how you can prevent kitchen fires in your own home, visit our Warrenton Insurance Agency Facebook page or stop by our office located 131 S. Main Street. We even have free coloring books for children.
WALTER GARDNER
Warrenton
