The following is reprinted from November 2014.
Most people who are enthusiasts of wild animals have one favorite above the rest. Some are devoted to bears, especially the polar bear, whose continued existence is now uncertain due to shrinking habitat caused by the melting of polar ice and snow, which is due to climate warming.
Another very popular wild creature is the wild turkey that was close to being endangered several years ago, but is now well populated thanks to an intense restocking program carried out by dedicated biologists and management with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, with invaluable assistance from the National Wild Turkey Federation, especially the North Carolina chapters.
For many years, it was thought that it would require a minimum of 5,000 acres of undisturbed habitat for a successful wild turkey restocking program, which these days is practically nonexistent. But once it was realized that was not the case, a serious restocking got underway, and the result is today’s healthy wild turkey populations almost statewide.
The whitetail deer is another favorite, which, like the Canada goose, is not in short supply. This is due to their ability to thrive in man’s presence, especially on his grain crops.
Whatever species of wildlife are fancied, admired or devoted to by millions of ecology-minded people, all are supported and cared for by us humans. To some, it may seem strange or odd, but it’s true that in general, hunters are the most devoted of all animal lovers. There is almost a steady stream of hunters bringing sick, injured and orphaned wild animals to us here at the wildlife rehabilitation center, with many of those animals being the very ones that the hunters hunt.
There are exceptions to every rule, and for all of the animals that are loved and admired the world over, there is one species that is universally hated, reviled and vilified. This animal has been hunted down and slaughtered for centuries, persecuted for no valid reason. It came close to extinction many years ago, but then made a significant recovery. Sadly, it is now once again being slaughtered, even here in our own country.
The animal of which I speak is the wolf. Why has the wolf been feared, hated and killed? Old folktales such as “Little Red Riding Hood,” “The Three Little Pigs” and others that unfairly vilified wolves as vicious killers when the opposite is true.
The wolf is one of four wild species of which I have had firsthand experience handling and treating and have found them to be extremely gentle. One is the cottontail rabbit. Another is the saw-whet owl, not native to this area, but sometimes passing through in its migration route. If you should happen to see a saw-whet owl sitting on a fencepost or low hanging tree limb and slowly approach it, all the while talking to it in a soft voice, you can put your index finger against its breast, and it will step up and sit on your finger.
Another gentle wild creature is the mourning dove. I have found a mourning dove sitting on her nest in a dogwood tree or a grapevine, and I raised her up with my finger to see how many eggs she was sitting on, usually two.
Although all free-roaming wolves the world over are being persecuted and slaughtered and facing the same fate, it is the gray wolf that is suffering the most. The reason for this is that gray wolves are more widespread. The arctic wolf is more or less found in far northern climates with fewer humans and domestic animals with which to compete.
Historically, gray wolves inhabited many areas of the United States, with probably the heavier populations being in Idaho, Montana and Wyoming. As of today, only a small population can be found there, and that continues to dwindle. In Wyoming, only 328 wolves remain.
The only species of wolf that permanently inhabited Warren County was the red wolf. In the Warren County courthouse in the 1700s, there was posted a notice of a bounty being paid for wolf ears. Today, the red wolf is the most endangered of all wolves in the lower 48 states. A small corps of dedicated biologists, veterinarians and other wildlife professionals has been struggling for more than 20 years to prevent the extinction of the red wolf, with the main effort being in the Dare Peninsula in extreme northeastern North Carolina. One of the red wolves from that area was shot and killed in Franklin County near Louisburg. It was wearing a tracking collar.
My favorite wild animal is the gray wolf, and my favorite bird is the bluebird, with the bald eagle a close second. Man should not persecute and torment any wild animal.
