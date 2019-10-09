Katie Moore Coley, 97, of Norlina, died on Sunday, Oct. 6, at Warren Hills Nursing Center in Warrenton. The Rev. Bill Riley will conduct funeral services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, at New Life Baptist Church in Norlina with burial to follow in Crestview Memorial Cemetery in Roanoke Rapids.
Mrs. Coley was born in Roanoke Rapids to the late James Clayton “J.C.” and Mary Lilly Frances White Moore. Katie was also preceded in death by her husband, Lucas Coley; sons, James Patrick, Jr., David Patrick and Hubert Patrick; and a daughter, Diane Rolfe.
She is survived by her son, Alton Patrick of Norlina; her daughter, Alice Delbridge of Gaston; her sister, Juanita Green of Roanoke Rapids; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends prior to the service on Saturday from 10-11 a.m. at the church.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
