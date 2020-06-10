Leader. A small word for a big status. Why would anybody want the status? I have said often that leaders are born, never made. You either are or you’re not. If you are one, you cannot help but be one. If not, you can never be one.
Now if you’re less than competent, what do you do? How do you make yourself look more capable than you truly are? Simple. Hire and appoint people that are lesser of ability than you are. A built-in scapegoat. Sound like anybody you know? Don’t be shy. Fess up.
We all make mistakes. A charlatan can fool any one of us. The leaders that have fooled so many. One in particular. I saw him for what he is 30 years ago. No big accomplishment. Why so many deny the support is the great question. Those who did, but deny now.
These are times that try souls.
EDWARD CONN II
Warrenton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.