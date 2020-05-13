Our health care workers deserve our deepest gratitude and admiration for their unselfish service during this turbulent time we are all going through. However, let’s not overlook our police and fire departments that protect our lives and property, risking their own health in doing so.
Our house on South Main Street in Warrenton caught on fire the morning of April 15. Thanks to the rapid response of our local volunteer fire departments, our house was badly damaged but repairable.
Twenty-eight firefighters and first responders heard the call and came without hesitation, resulting in no injuries. Another five to 10 minutes, and this would have been a different story.
Thumbs up to all the volunteer firefighters and first responders that we are fortunate to have here in Warren County. How many counties in N.C. have all volunteer fire departments? Not many, I’m sure. They are men and women dedicated beyond words, considering all the required training hours and time away from family and work to qualify as a volunteer firefighter.
So the next time you see one of these protectors of ours, please give a tip of your cap or a wink of your eye for their service. That is all they long for, except for maybe supporting one of their delicious chicken/fish fundraising eats at some point in time when things calm done.
Thanks for a well done job!
ROBIN W. CAPPS
FRANCES I. CAPPS
Warrenton
