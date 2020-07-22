All who knew John Lewis personally or through history books can honestly say we knew a man of courage, faith, and love. His life of service and leadership to this nation caused a permanent change for the better.
Both the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and the War on Poverty were direct results of the Civil Rights Protest of the ‘60s, in which John Lewis was intimately involved and personally paid the physical price. His life demonstrated what commitment and determination to fight for justice and equality while not hating your oppressor meant. He truly loved people and America.
Hopefully, congressional leaders will take the opportunity to honor their beloved colleague John Lewis beyond their great words of tribute and respect by restoring the Voting Rights Act, approving livable wages and health care for workers.
His challenge to young people and old was, “When you see something that is not right, not fair, not just, you have to speak up. You have to say something; you have to do something.”
John Lewis, America listened and is speaking up.
Thank you for your exemplary life of service, leadership, determination and love.
EVA CLAYTON
Littleton
