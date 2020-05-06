The following is reprinted from September 2010.
For as long as I can remember, even back to my childhood days, there have been sightings of big cat creatures here in Warren County. I well remember the very first incident when I was about 10 years old. One of our farm workers and a friend of his were walking down a dirt road a couple of miles from the town of Warrenton. They were traveling down a lonely stretch with thick woods on both sides. They sensed a presence behind them, and when they stopped and looked back they saw a huge, sand-colored cat creature with a long tail leap out of the woods onto the road. It swished its tail back and forth a couple of times, gazed at the two men and then bounded out of sight on the other side of the road.
Back in those days long gone, it wasn’t unusual to hear the old folks tell of an encounter with, or seeing, a strange creature that they called a “wampus cat.” They described it as a big black cat with red eyes. I believe I saw one while quail hunting when I was about 25 years old. I was skirting the edge of a briar thicket, and suddenly my two lemon pointer bird dogs started showing an interest in something in that thicket. They weren’t pointing as with a covey of quail, but more or less showing curiosity, and I knew that they were scenting or looking at something in those briars. I quietly walked up to the dogs, and just as I stepped in front of them, a big black cat creature with a long tail bounded from the thicket and ran into the woods nearby. It fit the old folks’ description of a wampus cat, except that I could not see its eyes.
In more modern times, the sightings of what folks in these parts call “panthers” came more frequently and usually were in patterns. For instance, a call would come from a citizen in particular part of the county, and the next day or two, another call would come from the same general area, followed by more calls in following days.
Sometimes the caller had gotten only a glimpse of the creature, and other callers had been real close to it.
Such was the case with my good friend, Charlie Bowen, who lived close to my house as the owl flies. By then, Charlie had a bad case of bone and joint stiffness that made it pretty hard for him to move. He often took a slow walk with two of his dogs in the late afternoon, and one day he was ambling along on the dam of a pond across the road. Suddenly, his two dogs started barking loudly, and Charlie saw a panther up ahead. I’m not positive, but it was said that he beat his dogs back to the house. A while later, another neighbor, Susan Blaylock, was driving a tractor, and a panther, probably the same one, walked out of the woods close to her.
Back then, whenever I would forward information on citizens seeing big cats to wildlife officials in Raleigh, I would be politely told that the people were mistakenly seeing big dogs, calves or other domestic animals, and there were no such creatures in Warren County or in North Carolina. However, I politely disagreed with that, especially after encounters involving people well known to me, including one of my very best friends, Cletis, a captain in the Army, who was on a few days’ leave to deer hunt on our land. He was a half-mile upstream from the spot where a black panther was spotted at Fishing Creek a year or two earlier. He hadn’t seen a deer and had waited a little too long to come out of the woods. It was right at first dark as he walked down the creek bank, heading to where his truck was parked a good way off.
All of a sudden, Cletis heard something following him. In the dim light, he could make out the long form of a big cat with a long slender tail. Cletis had been in combat on two occasions and doesn’t scare easily, but that thing was so big and was obviously stalking him. Because it was after sunset, Cletis had unloaded his gun. He had to so something and fast. He slid down the creek bank into the water, and submerged until only his head was above water. The creature came and stood on the bank. It peered down so close that Cletis could hear it breathing. The cat moved on, and Cletis double-timed to his truck.
Each year, beginning around 1996, the sightings increased in numbers. The wildlife officials in Raleigh finally had to concede that at least some of them were real, especially after a hunter in another county shot and killed one; and one of their own came almost face-to-face with a big black panther near Lake Gaston. More about that next week.
— Continued next week. —
