A small sign is hanging on a wall in our bluebird factory. Its message is, “Volunteers are unpaid, not because they are worthless, but because they are priceless.” My good buddy, Terry, was in the Marine Corps for 28 years. Marines are taught that there is no “I” in team. Teamwork is what gives strength to volunteers. The Eastern Bluebird Rescue Group’s phenomenal success is due to teamwork.
The group is composed of several teams that work toward a common goal, and that is to prevent the extinction of bluebirds and any other endangered wildlife species. Some of those teams have never met some other of the teams, yet at some point their volunteer work comes together like pieces of a puzzle, and the result is a growing population of bluebirds all across the country. Yes, it’s true. Teamwork has definitely saved the bluebirds.
Here are some of the jobs that our teams of volunteers do in providing homes for bluebirds and other wildlife: hauling loads of 16-feet long lumber from the mill to our bluebird factory, cutting those boards into short boards, cutting the short boards into the components of the birdhouses, i.e. tops, sides, doors, backs, and bottoms, assembling the components into birdhouses, loading the birdhouses onto a trailer, delivering the birdhouses all across the state.
Almost every day, a truckload of lumber drives in the door and later a truckload of birdhouses drives out, heading to the coast, the mountains and everywhere in between.
We also have volunteers who box and ship birdhouses all across the nation. We have volunteers who repair and maintain equipment. We have office volunteers who handle correspondence and keep records, and just as important as any is our team of volunteers who go into schools, 4-H camps, churches, fairs and many other places to give informational programs on bluebirds and other wildlife. Their presentations often inspire others to help in our work.
We of the Eastern Bluebird Rescue Group are most thankful and blessed, especially because of other groups and organizations that have partnered with us and help to carry on our work. The State Employees’ Credit Union, the Rocky Mount Kiwanis Club, The New Hope Audubon Society and a group of dedicated and hardworking volunteers called the “FOF” (Friends of Frank) all contribute to our drive to enhance the welfare of wildlife.
About four months ago, The Eastern Bluebird Rescue Group made an offer to the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe to donate 100 high quality bluebird houses with the stipulation that they be put up throughout the tribal lands that comprise a large area in Warren and Halifax counties. Tribal leaders readily accepted the offer, and soon the load of birdhouses was delivered to the tribe’s administrative office by volunteers of the EBRG.
A few days later, the group received a call from the tribe saying that the members were very enthusiastic in receiving and putting up bluebird houses and asking if the group would donate more.
Soon, the Eastern Bluebird Rescue Group delivered another load of 100 houses and presented a program on bluebirds and the houses. Stella Rideout, director, North Carolina Bluebird Society and member of the Eastern Bluebird Rescue Group, Kristye Steed, branch manager, North Carolina State Employees’ Credit Union, which is a partner of the Eastern Bluebird Rescue Group in distributing many thousands of bluebird houses all over North Carolina, Frank Newell, president and CEO of the Eastern Bluebird Rescue Group, Michele Shearin, lead rehabilitator for Newell Farms Wildlife Center and secretary of the EBRG, Anthony Steed, general manager, the EBRG and members of the Haliwa-Saponi Tribal Council were present for the donation and program.
It was agreed that this will be an annual event with the Eastern Bluebird Rescue Group furnishing 200 more bluebird houses and the Haliwa-Saponi putting up and monitoring them. The EBRG is pleased to have gained another partner in our mission the save bluebirds.
In the middle of the holiday season and as Christmas draws nearer, the radios play Christmas carols, and television channels carry programs of yuletide significance. Many, hopefully most, of us are touched to some degree with the Christmas spirit. One of my most touching Christmases was several years ago, I learned that a young woman and her young daughter were up against a terrible situation. She found out that her husband had been having an affair with another woman, and using a legal document that she had previously signed without reading, the husband basically evicted her and her child two days before Christmas.
Things were really bad for her and her little girl. They had no money, no food and nowhere to go. This family was not what is called poor. In fact, they were quite affluent, but the husband completely controlled the finances. A local farmer offered to let the woman and the child stay in a tenant house, a three-room dwelling with a well and electricity, but no heat, only an old stove and a fireplace.
Even though I knew the woman, I can’t say that we were best friends. However, I felt compelled to help them and took them some food, firewood, gifts, a Christmas tree and a box of decorations. Soon, that cold old house was a cozy and warm little home. The woman said later that they were so hungry that she and the child ate most of the food that night.
Folks, don’t ever feel so safe and secure that you assume the same or similar situation can’t happen to you. There’s an old saying, “Flying high today and crawling in the dirt tomorrow.” Be thankful, especially this time of year, for all your blessings, but don’t take them for granted.
And please remember the wild creatures at Christmas, especially the bluebirds. Give them a house to live in and to raise their young. What a nice and inexpensive Christmas gift that has a double significance, a present to family or friends and a gift to bluebirds, all at once.
