Dear Mailperson,
As an essential service, thank you for continuing to bring my mail every day in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic. Today you delivered a precious handmade card from my 2-year-old granddaughter, who I haven’t seen for several weeks now. It was her first experience at dropping her envelope into her mailbox in Cary, and you bringing to me in Warrenton the next day. She was in awe when I showed it to her on FaceTime. I will cherish it forever.
Like millions of others, I hold on to such sweet memories delivered by the U.S. Mail that can never be duplicated. Such communication keeps families connected, especially during this COVID-19 pandemic when visits, bear hugs, and sloppy kisses are not possible.
Thank you for bringing meds today when we are advised to stay home and not be in crowds. And thanks for delivering the items I ordered online when I can’t go out to shop for necessary items (and unnecessary stuff, too!). For many of my friends who don’t auto-deposit, thank you for delivering Social Security and/or annuity checks, other life-saving incomes, and soon, stimulus checks.
For some of my friends in the remote deserts of Nevada and Utah, you are the only civilization they see for weeks, and they depend on you for life-saving meds. And if the Vote-By-Mail initiative is implemented, you will be delivering voting ballots in November.
Thank you and your fellow workers for being visible in every neighborhood every day, even in the bottom of the Grand Canyon on the backs of donkeys, and even through catastrophes, extreme heat, brutal cold temps, blizzards, earthquakes, tornadoes, hurricanes, exhausting Christmas seasons, or even COVID-19 when most of America is shut down and staying home.
You are probably the only service that we received that we are not taxed for. Most people don’t know that the USPS receives no tax funding, not a penny, from the federal budget, and that 100 percent of revenue comes from the sale of postage stamps and postal services. Or that the USPS delivers more mail in one day than FedEx delivers in a year, and more in one week than UPS delivers in a year.
Thank you for covering for fellow carriers who are absent some days, even when you work 12-hour days. The policy to deliver every piece every day means when another route is vacant due to sickness, etc., you not only deliver your assigned route, you help carry the vacant route when you finish with yours. Thank you for getting the mail delivered, even when it is 10 at night. Forgive those who complain about late arriving mail, and who don’t know you are working a double route.
Thank you for being a productive part of many who make up the USPS. I realize you are just one in a workforce of 600,000 postal employees, delivering only a few of the 485 million pieces of mail delivered to the 159 million addresses every day, and that you travel just a few of the 1.4 billion miles traveled by carriers every day.
Now there is an even greater reliance on the U.S. Postal Service during the “stay at home” initiative. As an essential government-mandated service where many of your fellow employees have fallen ill and some have died from COVID-19, thank you, the Warrenton Post Office, and the United States Postal Service, for your service.
LINDA CARTER, Postmaster Retired
Warrenton
