Indoctrination. A simple word, yet rife with history. It can happen so fast, in the blink of an eye. There is a saying, an old saying, that those who don’t learn from history are doomed to repeat it. Such a truth evades some. They choose their own path. Close-minded and defend nothing past the end of their nose. Such people walk among you unseen, but obvious who have eyes to see.
There have been times when people went off the rail. The Civil War comes to mind. What were people thinking? Were they indoctrinated? Undoubtedly so. Time passes. Different close-minded people raise voices high to the sky, hoping for followers in desperate search of adulation.
Some years later, a fellow named Adolph indoctrinated an entire country. He still has followers; though he was obviously mentally challenged, it did not stop those lacking the ability for critical thought from marching behind him to the ruination of Germany. What was it that made this possible? Simply put, it is a charismatic personality, easily led by those who recognize the inability to think for themselves and need to be told what to think. We have a president that thrives on such.
Part one. Not finished yet.
EDWARD CONN II
Warrenton
